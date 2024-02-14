The city powers publicly profess that neighborhood retail is of paramount importance to the fabric of our neighborhoods. However, with these grand projects the [San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency] undertakes, they totally undercut that thinking. Look what SFMTA did to Van Ness and the businesses there. They tried to do it on Geary Boulevard and have fouled things up a bit there also. They also block off access to pedestrians trying to cross the streets they are working on. God forbid you try and get a permit to do that.