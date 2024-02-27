The landline lovers have spoken: Cellphones aren’t reliable enough in an emergency

I, too, have a landline that was installed in my new home in July 1972 when I moved to the area that is being affected. My old school desktop computer, as well as my security from ADT, is connected with that landline. If it is such a small percentage of landlines in use, then their deep pockets can afford to put aside whatever to accommodate the elderly who depend on these rotary or push-button phones as a means for the outside world. These young whippersnappers who are running AT&T should look to their grandparents or great-grandparents and think if they were alive or still are alive what hardship they would go through.