San Francisco is planning a much-needed $60 million makeover of Portsmouth Square. The square adjacent to the heart of Chinatown is so heavily used by that district’s residents that it is known as “Chinatown’s living room.”

As a result, Chinese American activists have long called for the public art in Portsmouth Square to more adequately represent their community’s rich history in San Francisco. That’s a perfectly reasonable request: Aside from a bronze replica of the Tiananmen Square Goddess of Democracy and six sculptures representing animals of the Chinese zodiac, there are no monuments or public art in the square that commemorate Chinese or Chinese American culture or history.

But activists and some Chinatown residents have also made a much more radical request. They have called for the removal of three culturally and historically significant monuments on the grounds that they have nothing to do with Chinatown and its residents, or even that they erase their history. And the city, at least provisionally, has agreed with them.

This is astonishingly wrongheaded, and it represents a ridiculous, dangerous, new low in San Francisco’s willingness to remove monuments in the name of political correctness and “listening to the community.”

Portsmouth Square is the city’s historic ground zero. During the Mexican era, it was the Plaza, the center of the hamlet of Yerba Buena that was to become San Francisco. It’s where troops from the U.S.S. Portsmouth, after whom the square was named, raised the American flag during the Mexican-American War. During the Gold Rush, it was the frenzied heart of the instant city of San Francisco. The first cable car rolled past it in 1873. From 1900 to 1961, it was the site of San Francisco’s Hall of Justice. And on and on.

The city’s Chinese residents have a long history in the area, dating back to the Gold Rush. However, the square has not always been “Chinatown’s living room.” Portsmouth Square may be part of Chinatown now, but for most of its history, it was a fascinating transitional space, located where three distinct neighborhoods came together: Chinatown, Jackson Square and the Financial District. Until the old Hall of Justice was torn down in 1962, and for some years after, Portsmouth Square was a heterogeneous central urban square, like a seedy version of today’s Union Square. Residents of Chinatown have always used it, but as a demographic group, they did not dominate it until the late 1960s.

But even if Portsmouth Square had been used predominantly by residents of Chinatown since the Gold Rush, that would not justify removing monuments that commemorate other important events or figures associated with the square. The city is proposing to remove these historical markers:

—An 1897 monument to the great writer Robert Louis Stevenson, designed by famed architect Willis Polk and esteemed designer Bruce Porter. Stevenson used to sit for hours in Portsmouth Square, watching the world go by.

—A marker on the place where the first American flag was raised in San Francisco during the Mexican-American War.

—A plaque honoring Andrew Hallidie, inventor of the cable car that later became synonymous with San Francisco.

All three of these monuments are obviously culturally and historically worthy. By calling for their removal on the grounds that they do not reflect Chinatown or Chinese American history, the activists are, in effect, asserting that Chinese Americans own the history of Portsmouth Square. But they don’t, any more than any other group does. That history belongs to all of us.