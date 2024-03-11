The PG&E bill for my physical therapy business has nearly tripled since the beginning of the year 2024! It's completely outrageous. They declared bankruptcy and now want to pass along their losses from the horrific wildfires in Northern California. And the CPUC just approves what they ask for? What is wrong with this picture? Sounds like PG&E also wants to push forward with even more rate hikes. This is not acceptable or sustainable for small businesses like mine. As a physical therapy clinic, I use modalities and have to pay more for electricity now that they've hiked their rates. It's astounding that the CPUC is going right along with them by approving such asinine hikes!