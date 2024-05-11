Photos: Northern lights flash, flicker over Bay Area skies

The night skies in the Bay Area—and across the Northern Hemisphere—flashed and flickered in a dazzling celestial display as a rare geomagnetic storm made the aurora borealis appear farther south than it normally does.
And stargazers who stayed up late enough Friday through early Saturday lit up social media with photos from throughout the San Francisco Bay Area to capture what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration called an “unusual and potentially historic event.”
The source of the storm, per NOAA, “has mostly been a large, complex sunspot cluster that is 17 times the diameter of Earth.”
The storm was so powerful that the National Weather Service reported interference with high-frequency communications, GPS and the power grid.
If you missed the spectacle, fear not: the light show could return again, with NOAA saying the geomagnetic storm may last through Sunday.