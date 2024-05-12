A fire at the Port of Oakland sent black, billowing smoke over the San Francisco Bay late Sunday afternoon.
The plumes were visible from across the water around 3:30 p.m., with people posting photos to social media of the smoke seen from Marin and San Francisco.
The Oakland Fire Department said its crews were responding to a shipping container fire that may have been caused by a lithium battery.
Robert Bernard, a spokesperson for the port, said the fire was fully contained by 3:45 p.m., but had no other details about what caused it.