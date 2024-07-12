Missing 3-year-old girl believed to be dead, Fremont police say

Now, the police are asking for the public to help find the girl, who’s described as African American, about 60 pounds, 3 feet tall and with black hair and brown eyes.

“Our hearts go out to the family, and we assure you that we are doing everything we can to locate the child,” the Fremont Police Department said in a press release. “We are asking for the community’s assistance to help locate and ensure the safe return of the missing child.”