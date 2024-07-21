Skip to main content
Photos: Free rave draws thousands to Embarcadero. ‘It’s getting everybody pumped’

A lively crowd at an outdoor event with people wearing bright clothes, sunglasses, and headbands; some are waving and cheering, with a mixture of joy and energy.
People danced in the crowd at the Dirtybird showcase, the main event at an afternoon rave in San Francisco on Sunday. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
By The Standard Staff

Thousands descended on the San Francisco Embarcadero Sunday afternoon for a free electronic music festival curated by house-and-techno label Dirtybird Records and featuring acts such as Deron Delgado and Moody Jones.

Orlando Blancarge, a Fresno native and San Francisco resident, ventured from his apartment on Sixth Street to join the colorful crowd by the city’s waterfront plaza for the show hosted by Another Planet Entertainment.

“The event’s fucking perfect, man,” he said. “It’s getting everybody pumped for things like Outside Lands.”

A joyful crowd dances at an outdoor city event surrounded by tall buildings, vibrant trees, and lively people in colorful outfits, exuding energy and fun.
People dance to Dirtybird in Embarcadero on Sunday. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A man in dark clothing happily blows bubbles next to a large, white polar bear costume, with a DJ performing under a blue sky and green trees in the background.
Large dancing bears and people with bubble-blowing machines danced on the stage for the Dirtybird showcase. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Marcella Reed, who was born and raised in San Francisco, said it was her first time going to an electronic music event.

“It’s pretty cool,” she said. Cool enough to make her want to “party all night.”

“That’s my vibe,” Reed added. “Turn up!”

A large, lively crowd gathers at an outdoor event. People wear casual attire, sunglasses, and hats, holding drinks and phones, with bubbles floating around. Trees are in the background.
People partied hard in the Embarcadero Plaza during the Dirtybird showcase. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A person in sunglasses and a black jacket is holding a colorful fan and making a playful facial expression in front of a large, outdoor crowd in a city setting.
Marcella Reed, of San Francisco, poses with a colorful fan in a crowd of thousands. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A person with bright green hair, multiple round sunglasses, and a colorful outfit is smiling and sticking out their tongue at an outdoor event with palm trees and buildings in the background.
Stephen Buchanan came to San Francisco from Oakland Sunday for a free rave at the Embarcadero. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A bearded man wearing a hat, aviator sunglasses, and a patterned shirt lounges on a vibrant, colorful cushion with a wooden fence and jacket hung behind him.
Noah Orth listened to music while relaxing on his psychedelically patterned inflatable chair. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A DJ wearing headphones is performing behind a setup with turntables and a &quot;Dirtybird&quot; banner. The scene features disco balls and greenery on a sunny day.
Mz Worthy spins some tracks at the Dirtybird showcase. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Attendees were thrilled by the chance to dance the day away at a concert without having to pay a small fortune for a ticket or endure a meandering line to get in.

“This is great,” Oakland resident Stephen Buchanan exclaimed. “Just being able to walk in here and enjoy the show without a bunch of security and stuff — it’s really nice.”

A large crowd gathers outdoors for an event with music. Two giant egg props labeled &quot;DIRTYBIRD&quot; and a DJ booth are on stage, surrounded by greenery and speakers.
Thousands of people filled Embarcadero Plaza for the Dirtybird on Sunday. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A smiling man in dark clothes and sunglasses holds a drink can, surrounded by an outdoor crowd under a clear sky. A woman nearby also smiles, holding a beverage.
Josh Cabrera, left, took the ferry from Oakland to Embarcadero Plaza to catch the party. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A man wearing a cap and sunglasses is joyfully holding a fluffy dog dressed in sunglasses and a harness. There's a smiling woman in sunglasses behind them.
Gilbert Chow, with dog Kuma, just happened upon the music festival. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

The music, the sunshine and the lack of security gates brought an influx of people who just happened to be walking by when they joined the party.

Richmond District resident Gilbert Chow, who was taking a stroll with his dog Kuma, said he stumbled upon the event and decided to join the fun. He said he was happy to see such a massive turnout and that he hopes gatherings like this help downtown San Francisco’s economic recovery.

“This is amazing,” Oakland resident Noah Orth said, “to have a free event like this.”

A large crowd gathers outdoors in a city plaza with towering buildings. Disco balls hang overhead, and a DJ performs on stage with lush green plants in the foreground.
Mz Worthy entertains a crowd of thousands at the free electronic music gathering. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
Three individuals wearing colorful, psychedelic-patterned clothing stand outside. One has a tie-dye shirt, another has a vibrant dress, and the last wears a vivid coat.
An array of colors including by tie-dye and psychedelic patterns peppered the crowd. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

