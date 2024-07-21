Thousands descended on the San Francisco Embarcadero Sunday afternoon for a free electronic music festival curated by house-and-techno label Dirtybird Records and featuring acts such as Deron Delgado and Moody Jones.
Orlando Blancarge, a Fresno native and San Francisco resident, ventured from his apartment on Sixth Street to join the colorful crowd by the city’s waterfront plaza for the show hosted by Another Planet Entertainment.
“The event’s fucking perfect, man,” he said. “It’s getting everybody pumped for things like Outside Lands.”
Marcella Reed, who was born and raised in San Francisco, said it was her first time going to an electronic music event.
“It’s pretty cool,” she said. Cool enough to make her want to “party all night.”
“That’s my vibe,” Reed added. “Turn up!”
Attendees were thrilled by the chance to dance the day away at a concert without having to pay a small fortune for a ticket or endure a meandering line to get in.
“This is great,” Oakland resident Stephen Buchanan exclaimed. “Just being able to walk in here and enjoy the show without a bunch of security and stuff — it’s really nice.”
The music, the sunshine and the lack of security gates brought an influx of people who just happened to be walking by when they joined the party.
Richmond District resident Gilbert Chow, who was taking a stroll with his dog Kuma, said he stumbled upon the event and decided to join the fun. He said he was happy to see such a massive turnout and that he hopes gatherings like this help downtown San Francisco’s economic recovery.
“This is amazing,” Oakland resident Noah Orth said, “to have a free event like this.”