A San Francisco political organizer charged with rape and domestic violence appeared in court for the first time Tuesday, a day after being arrested.

Jon Jacobo, wearing an orange sweatshirt and glasses, appeared at his arraignment in a courtroom packed with journalists and entered a plea of not guilty to all four counts.

His attorney, Martina Avalos, argued for his release, asserting that the case had been tried in the media and pointing to the presence of Jacobo’s partner, Gabriela López, and child. Judge Kenneth Wine ruled that Jacobo was a public safety risk and set no bail.

“He is prepared to fight this all the way,” said Avalos. “He is innocent, he denies all allegations, and he’s not a danger to the public.

“And we’re in a situation here where he’s being persecuted for political reasons, we believe,” Avalos added. “I’m sad to say that I think the judge yielded to pressure politically on releasing him.”

Jacobo, who until April was an executive at the affordable housing nonprofit TODCO, was an influential figure in local Democratic circles. In addition to serving as an aide for former Supervisor Jane Kim, Jacobo held high-ranking positions at politically connected nonprofits in the Mission, including Calle 24 and the Latino Task Force, and was a member of the city’s Building Inspection Commission. He was known as a charismatic organizer and likely future candidate for elected office.

In 2021, an affordable housing activist named Sasha Perigo publicly accused Jacobo of rape, sharing documentation of the allegation on X. In April, The Standard published extensive allegations about Jacobo from three additional women, including an ex-girlfriend who accused him of rape, domestic violence, threats and stalking.

Jacobo surrendered to police Monday after a warrant was issued late last week. He is charged with one count of rape by force, one count of oral copulation by force, one count of sexual battery by restraint and one count of domestic violence. The criminal charges stem from an incident in 2021, when, prosecutors say, Jacobo raped a woman who had told him she did not consent to sexual activity.

Prosecutors said evidence had been submitted by four women. The district attorney’s office did not name the alleged victim, but the timing of the incident aligns with Perigo’s public accusation of rape against Jacobo. The judge identified the victim as Sasha P.

“The survivors in this case have been incredibly brave. My role is to ensure that their voices are heard throughout this process in a way that minimizes re-traumatization of them through this system,” said Elisha Jussen-Cooke, an attorney representing Jacobo’s accuser, prior to the hearing. “We can do better for survivors.”

Avalos said at the hearing that she plans to file for Jacobo’s release after the preliminary hearing. He is scheduled to appear in court again Aug. 14.

Asked by a reporter what political motives would be involved in the charges against Jacobo, Avalos demurred.