Could Kamala Harris be the first YIMBY president?

Amid a worsening housing and homelessness crisis, the defining political fight in San Francisco for more than a decade has been between pro-development YIMBYs and slow-growth NIMBYs.

Now, with a Bay Area politician as a major party nominee, Kamala Harris may become the first YIMBY president of the United States.

Tucked inside her newly unveiled economic agenda last week was a proclamation that housing activists never thought they’d hear from a presidential candidate.

“There’s a serious housing shortage,” Harris said to an enthusiastic audience of supporters in Raleigh, N.C. “In many places, it is too difficult to build, and it’s driving prices up.”

She followed the statement with a pledge that wouldn’t feel out of place at a YIMBY rally.