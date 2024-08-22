Breed rival says her swanky, crypto-funded DNC party crossed ethical lines

“It should raise eyebrows that Mayor Breed attended a lavish party hosted by and spent hours in a VIP only room talking all night with Chris Larsen, who is the largest contributor to her independent expenditure committee,” Farrell campaign manager Jade Tu said in a statement. “How do voters know and trust that they didn’t talk about her campaign or strategy at all?”

Independent committees are barred by law from talking strategy with the candidate. Larsen and Breed chatted at length during Tuesday’s party, though the topic of conversation is not known.

Because Larsen is one of Breed’s biggest financial backers, the party may have violated ethics rules, alleges Mark Farrell, the former mayor and supervisor who is running to unseat Breed in November. Larsen showered $400,000 on a committee backing Breed’s reelection bid, “Forward Action SF, Supporting London Breed for Mayor 2024.” Independent campaign committees can raise such large sums of money because they are purportedly independent of the candidates themselves. Candidate committees, by contrast, can raise money only in $500 increments.

It was a shining moment for a beleaguered mayor during the highest-profile Democratic gathering of the year. And all of it — the stage from which Breed spoke, the food, the booze, the band — was paid for by billionaire Ripple Labs co-founder Chris Larsen. Now that’s providing the fodder for the latest in a seemingly endless series of ethics accusations in the mayoral race.

“Tonight is a time to talk about everything that San Francisco represents … because, you know, Republicans are trying to turn San Francisco into a bad word,” Breed said.

California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis and former Chicago Mayor Lori Lighftoot danced with gusto to a performance by the Killers, who played hits like “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me.” Minutes before introducing the band, San Francisco Mayor London Breed spoke to the crowd of Democrats, touting her city’s comeback.

California politicians visiting Chicago for the Democratic National Committee blew off steam Tuesday night in lavish style: They dined on wagyu beef sliders and sushi and sipped champagne under the green-tinted lights of the Tao nightclub in the River North neighborhood.

Larsen’s spokesperson declined to comment. Breed’s camp denied the accusation.

“Instead of promoting our city as a wonderful place, Mark Farrell’s entire campaign is centered on his Doom Loop talking points tearing down San Francisco for his own benefit,” Breed campaign spokesperson Joe Arellano said in a statement.

Larsen has spent more than $3.6 million on Democratic causes in San Francisco over the last decade, and $750,000 to support two of Breed’s ballot measures in March.

Paul Melbostad, a former chair of the San Francisco Ethics Commission, said the Chicago party didn’t cross the line. The law specifically makes an exception for appearances — potentially like Breed’s attendance at Larsen’s party — provided there is no discussion about campaign expenditures.

“It was hard to believe there was no discussion between him and London Breed or an agent of her campaign about the benefit of attending this event,” Melbostad said. Still, despite any suspicions, there’s no evidence such a discussion took place.

Sean McMorris of Common Cause, a nonpartisan organization working for government accountability, agreed with Melbostad’s assessment.

But he said federal campaign finance laws allow many actions that could be regarded as suspicious, as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision, which opened the floodgates for corporations to spend unlimited amounts of money to support candidates.

The law against coordination is broken only in the case of explicit discussions about campaign spending between an independent committee and a candidate or their agent; McMorris said this is a nearly impossible burden of proof.

“Really, coordination is only proved if you have a whistleblower,” McMorris said. “A quid pro quo doesn’t typically happen with a handshake and an explicit ask; it happens with a wink and a nod more often. It happens more subtly. People who are engaged daily in influence peddling, they know the game.”