Owner vows to rebuild after fire at Taraval Street hardware store

A single-alarm fire broke out at Great Wall Hardware in San Francisco’s Parkside neighborhood early Sunday morning, authorities said.
The blaze at 1821 Taraval St. started shortly before 4 a.m., according to store owner Albert Chow.
No injuries were reported, though Chow said his mother, who lives in the building, experienced minor smoke inhalation issues.
“We’re all OK,” Chow said. “We’re going to rebuild.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Chow said he was alerted to the incident by his alarm company.
Great Wall Hardware, a family-run business established in 1983, occupies 2,700 square feet of retail space. Chow said the community’s response in the aftermath of the fire has been “amazing.”
Chow, who chairs the People of Parkside Sunset Merchants & Neighborhood Association, said he plans to set up a fundraising campaign by Monday for those wishing to support the business’s recovery.
Supervisor Joel Engardio offered support to Chow, visiting the store Sunday morning and thanking firefighters for a quick response. “We are grateful that Albert, his family, tenants, and employees are OK,” Engardio said in an X post. “My office will do everything we can to assist Albert in reopening his store so Great Wall Hardware can continue serving the Sunset community.
A San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson did not immediately share additional details about the fire response.