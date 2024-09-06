Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Life

Photos: Breakdancers, building-walkers bring life to ailing Mid-Market

A street dancer with thick, curly hair performs energetically in front of an engaged crowd on a wooden platform in an urban area with tall buildings and trees.
A dancer with the All the Way Live Foundation performs Thursday in Mid-Market. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
By Sam Mondros

Families with strollers, tech bros on Onewheels, bike-riding DoorDashers, and a jazz band on a streetcar scrolled back and forth Thursday evening across Market Street like some kind of migratory flyway for itinerant bird species. It was a rare busy night on the downtown stretch that typically feels more like a ghost town.

Bands played, acrobats swung from buildings, B-boys and -girls breakdanced, and music filled the corridors of Mid-Market, courtesy of the inaugural Unstaged block party put on by Market Street Arts. 

The event — organized with the help of city officials, private donors, and community activists — is one of the projects attempting to revitalize a downtrodden area that has seen a rise in empty storefronts.

Six friends are laughing, singing, and embracing each other outdoors on a sunny day, creating a joyful and energetic atmosphere.
Attendees enjoy a performance by Spaghetti Cumbia. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Three people are walking outdoors: one man in a brown jacket, another in a blue hat, and a woman in a sparkling dress carrying large, feathered fans.
A performer with the Hotsy Totsy Club is part of the scene. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A person in a red jacket and black pants is suspended horizontally on the side of an ornate building, seemingly defying gravity against a clear blue sky.
An acrobat with vertical dance group Bandaloop. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

The area might get another boost as Mayor London Breeds pushes to turn Market Street between 5th and 6th into one of four “entertainment zones” in the city where public drinking will be allowed at outdoor events. 

That portion of Market has all the fixings of a vibrant neighborhood: a newly opened IKEA (built with a restaurant but no parking lot), Blick Art Materials, a smattering of eateries, and the Jonathan Carver Moore art gallery, which this month features a selection of photos taken in the Tenderloin.

A lively street performance with a guitarist and a group of people joyfully dancing and jumping in unison, capturing a vibrant and energetic moment.
Spaghetti Cumbia frontman Marcel Campos dances with the crowds. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

As the block party took off Thursday, a scrum of commuters and teenagers gathered around a breakdance crew on a false stage in front of 995 Market St. That 16-story building sold this year for $6.5 million, 90% less than its price in 2016, showing that despite the neighborhood’s potential, there is skepticism about its future.

Mission resident Athena Murphy said that despite the fallen state of downtown, she and her husband make an effort to visit the area at least once a month, usually to eat at the Saluhall food court. 

“It’s part of being in the city,” she said. “Saluhall is amazing, but you have to be coming to that specifically, because there’s not much else around these days. We do ourselves a disservice in this city. Maybe [they should] clean the sidewalk.”

In an empty storefront, the Living Earth Show — a two-man band of ambient-chamber music aficionados — played a set across from a drag lip-sync contest in front of the Crazy Horse strip club, while Bandaloop acrobats descended from a nearby building facade. 

A smiling woman holds a small dog while another woman in traditional costume dances; people in vintage attire are seen in the background.
Andrea Wang, a performer with the group Unstaged, dances around Lindsay Batman and her dog, Bear. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Two men are playing instruments in a room. One is focused on a vibraphone in the foreground, and the other is playing an electric guitar near a speaker in the background.
The Living Earth Show plays ambient chamber music. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A street dancer in a red shirt performs a dynamic move on a wooden floor, while a crowd of onlookers, some filming, gathers around in an outdoor urban setting.
Breakdancer Gideon Mekwunye Jr. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A person in a blue dress and heels strikes a dynamic pose on a sidewalk while two others stand behind a table with a banner saying &quot;The Transgender District.&quot;
Shane Val-Diva performs for the Transgender District. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

John Knox White stood smiling as he watched the breakdancers. He has been commuting downtown to his job as a planner for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency for 11 years. He told The Standard he hadn’t seen Mid-Market this vibrant since before the pandemic, when a block party ran from the ferry building to the Castro. 

“I’m out here with friends and family because I really like things that can bring vibrancy to the sidewalk and the city,” he said.

To learn about upcoming Unstaged block parties, go to https://www.marketstreetarts.org/unstaged

Sam Mondros can be reached at smondros@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Arts & EntertainmentLifeMid-MarketNightlife