Jones took notes on the experience, which she turned into “The Legend of Lily Overstreet,” a landmark, one-woman play about gender, race, and sexuality. From there she founded the Medea Project, a theater program that teaches incarcerated women how to perform their stories. On this week’s “Life in Seven Songs,” Jones says she has always used her personal story “as a way to lift the people up” and is proud of her legacy helping other women do the same.