Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Arts & Entertainment

Look who’s headlining downtown SF’s next big free outdoor dance party

Two men, one holding a saxophone, take a selfie in front of a cheering crowd during a concert or event. The crowd is lively, with some holding up their hands and phones.
Goldfish, a duo from South Africa known for combining samples and effects with live instruments, headlines Saturday’s free party. | Source: Jesse Myers Photo/Soul Media UK
By Astrid Kane

Musically speaking, it has been an endless summer in San Francisco — and on Saturday, the last day before fall, the city will be treated to yet another free outdoor concert. 

This time, the party’s in Union Square. A partnership between SF Live, the Union Square Alliance, and Cafe Du Nord, Saturday’s show features San Diego-based South African electronic duo Goldfish, Bay Area-raised rapper and performance artist Mykki Blanco, and Aussie electronic musicians and producers Bag Raiders. That’s an eclectic lineup.

A person on stage holds a microphone, wearing a baseball cap, a patterned headscarf, a sparkly jacket with pink fluffy trim, and a patch that reads &quot;BIKERS AGAINST DUMB DRIVERS.&quot;
Mykki Blanco's ever-evolving stage performance grew out of a video project. | Source: Scott Legato/Getty

Of the three acts, Bag Raiders have the widest cultural currency as the brains behind “Shooting Stars,” which may turn out to be the most remixed song of 2024 despite being more than a decade old. As an earworm, the unmistakable synth hook has proved irresistible to content creators, showing up in one Instagram reel after another.

Cafe Du Nord booked these three acts for their complementary sounds, according to Nico Govea, the venue’s general manager. In particular, Goldfish’s penchant for combining samples and effects with live instruments was a key draw. “That, paired with the electronic dance and party vibe, is something we wanted to promote in Union Square,” Govea said. “We don’t feel that that has been done before.”

Notably, the club has never before booked any of the acts at its historic space in the basement of the Swedish American Hall, nor anywhere else. In fact, Govea said, this show represents Cafe Du Nord’s first endeavor outside its four walls.

Two men sit on a black couch in front of a colorful wall covered with various posters. One wears a green shirt and white sneakers, the other a gray shirt holding a bottle.
Bag Raiders are the duo behind one of the biggest earworms in recent years, "Shooting Stars." | Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Union Square has a capacity of 3,500, a figure Govea expects to hit (although likely on a rolling basis). Elsewhere around the city, it’s a big weekend for large-scale live entertainment. On Friday, punk veterans Green Day take over Oracle Park, and indie rockers Portugal. The Man play Civic Center.

Saturday is the only U.S. date Bag Raiders are playing this month, while Goldfish has a show Friday in Solana Beach near San Diego. Fans have one other chance to see Blanco, a Black, transfeminine punk whose beguiling and politically active stage persona grew out of a video project: She’s partnering Sunday with the unabashedly queer Oakland musician, dancer, and writer Brontez Purnell for an encore performance at Cafe Du Nord.

Website
Cafe Du Nord presents Goldfish, Bag Raiders, and Mykki Blanco
Address
Union Square
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 21, 2-6 p.m.
Price
Free

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Arts & EntertainmentFestivalsMusicUnion Square