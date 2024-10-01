The Hot List: Our favorite restaurants and bars in SF right now

Top-notch takeout sushi

The next time you’re craving something fancier than takeout sushi — but still want to enjoy it in the comfort of home — try Aji Kiji. The takeout-only operation comes from chef Jinwoong Lim, who worked at Kinjo and Kabuto before opening this minimalist spot in the Fillmore. It has no seats, but it might just be the city’s best new sushi restaurant. A box of stunning sashimi and maki will set you back $43, a real bargain when you consider the care put into each one. Show up early; Aji Kiji regularly sells out.