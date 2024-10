The Standard’s politics editor Annie Gaus teamed up with ABC7 News Bay Area anchor Reggie Aqui and tech journalist Kara Swisher to interview San Francisco’s leading mayoral candidates this week. The interviews explore their stances on the city’s key issues, including housing, crime, and the economy. Starting today, the interviews will air on ABC7 Bay Area. Hear directly from London Breed, Daniel Lurie, Aaron Peskin and Mark Farrell on how they seek to lead the city.