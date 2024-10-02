Skip to main content
Photos: Crowds descend on San Francisco beaches to beat the heat

Three women in bikinis play with a wet dog at the beach. One is bending to the dog, while another person floats in the sea. Hills are visible in the background.
Claire Richard, 22, left, Kerrigan Habing, 18, center, and Elly McIney, 22, right, students at Academy of Art University, play with Juniper, a golden retriever. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
By Max Harrison-Caldwell

As temperatures rose into the 90s Wednesday, hundreds of sunbathers took to Crissy Field and Baker Beach to enjoy the heat.

Tourists and remote workers stripped down and ran into the Bay from Crissy Field, framed between the twin landmarks of the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz.

“The water’s cold, but it’s good for the body,” said Antonio Galluccio, who was visiting California from Belgium.

Lily Hackett, 28, was technically on the clock, working her remote job in product marketing. But that didn’t stop her from bringing her golden retriever Juniper to the beach, where they both jumped in.

“The water feels amazing,” Hackett said.

People relax on a sunny beach with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background. Children play near a shallow water area. Some are sunbathing on the sand.
People beat the heat at Crissy Field South Beach. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
Two women in swimsuits relax and laugh on a sandy beach with others sunbathing nearby. The Golden Gate Bridge and hills are in the background.
Karlee Johnson, left, and Maddie Larsen go to the beach any day above 70 degrees. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Pelicans flew in a loose V above sunbathers, wet dogs, screaming toddlers, and parents happy to escape un-air-conditioned apartments.

Mikey Pitchers, a 62-year-old triathlete and art director, said he swims at Crissy Field three or four times a week. It’s usually pretty empty, he said, adding that he was happy to see other people spending time in the water. Originally from Florida, Pitchers has lived in San Francisco for 25 years.

“People gotta enjoy the beach,” he said.

A man stands in the water with a joyful expression. In the background, there's a view of the Golden Gate Bridge and distant hills, with people swimming nearby.
Mikey Pitchers, a 62-year-old triathlete, says Crissy Field is usually pretty empty. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
People of all ages are enjoying a sunny day at the beach, playing in the shallow water and sand, with trees and a hilly landscape in the background.
Kids frolic at Crissy Field's South Beach. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

At Baker Beach, on the other side of the bridge from Crissy Field, Harlan Hays, 32, shook water out of his hair as he emerged from the surf, returning after nearly three hours of swimming in open water. Hays swims here almost every day with his friend Lindsay Rader, 27, who he met through the San Francisco Opera where Hays sings and Rader plays piano. 

Hays swims five days per week, year-round, without a wetsuit in the predictably frigid water.

Two people stand on a beach with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background. They're in swimwear, smiling, and one holds flippers; the scene is bright and sunny.
Harlan Hays and Lindsay Rader, right, poses for a photo after an open-water swim in the ocean at Baker Beach. She loves to swim in the fog before sunrise but still enjoys a warm day. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

“I always say to people, no matter what the weather is, the water is the same temperature,” Hays said.

For April and Steve, who declined to share their last names, Wednesday  was their third day in a row at the beach. They had been to Ocean Beach  but Baker Beach blows it out of the water, April said. 

“I like the vibes and the view,” she said.

“It’s a good reminder we’re in a beach town,” Steve added.

A man in black shorts and a woman in a bikini stand on a sunny beach, posing happily with the sea and cliffs in the background.
Steve and April pose for a photo after getting out of the water at Baker Beach. It was their third day in a row at the beach and they prefer Baker to others. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A bulldog stands in shallow water at a busy beach, eagerly looking at a toy boat held by someone. People and children play and relax in the background.
Buster the bulldog loves to chase a remote-control boat in the water on hot days. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
People relax on a sandy beach with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background. Some are sunbathing, while others play in the water near the shore.
Bathers soak up the sun. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
People relax on a beach with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background. Some are sunbathing, while others, including children, wade in shallow water.
People enjoying the warm weather at Baker Beach | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Max Harrison-Caldwell can be reached at maxhc@sfstandard.com

