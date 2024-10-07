Why fancy SF chefs can’t resist the humble Filet-O-Fish

To me, a McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish tastes like nostalgia. In my Filipino-American Catholic family of two kids and two working parents, Friday nights during Lent often meant drive-through runs at McDonald’s. The order? Four Filet-O-Fish sandwiches and piping-hot fries, which I would inevitably tear through on the ride home.

I must not be alone in my sentimentality for the sandwich, because I’ve spotted fancy Filet-O-Fish riffs on menus from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. — and right here in San Francisco. From trendy spots like Mamahuhu and Lord Stanley to classics like Double Decker and Scoma’s, fine restaurants are paying homage to the unexpectedly comforting, humble triumvirate of crispy fried fish, melted American cheese, and tangy tartar sauce.

Five spots for Filet-O-Fish riffs Lord Stanley

Battered white fish, classic tartar sauce, and American cheese: This fine-dining restaurant stays true to the fast-food original with its takeout-only fish filet sandwich ($18).

📍 2065 Polk St., Polk Gulch



Popi’s Oysterette

Chef Melissa Perfit puts a spicy spin on her version ($20.50) and tops the beer-battered filet with shredded lettuce, tartar sauce, pickles, and a slice of American cheese. A caviar add-on is $14.

📍 2095 Chestnut St., Marina



Arbor

Buttermilk-fried cod makes Arbor’s sandwich ($18) heftier than the others on this list; cheddar cheese and fermented green-tomato tartar sauce add depth.

📍 384 Hayes St., Hayes Valley



Double Decker

This no-frills spot serves a fish burger ($9.95) that comes with cheddar cheese, tartar sauce, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, and pickles.

📍 465 Grove St., Civic Center



Scoma’s

The Fresh Filet o’Flounder Sandwich ($22) doesn’t come with cheese, but if you ask, they’ll add a slice of American to the panko-breaded fish.

📍 1965 Al Scoma Way, Fisherman’s Wharf

This Holy Trinity actually has its roots in Catholicism. It was invented in 1962 by Lou Groen, a McDonald’s franchise owner in Cincinnati who wanted a non-burger option for customers during the pre-Easter season when Catholics abstain from eating red meat on Fridays. Today, McDonald’s sells 300 million Filet-O-Fish sandwiches yearly, a quarter of them during Lent.

But in the 60 years since its invention, the Filet-O-Fish has become more than a Lenten tradition. Food writers and chefs from the Jewish, Muslim, and Asian American communities have penned odes to the sandwich. Chef Brandon Jew of the Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant Mister Jiu’s attested to an “innate love” for the Filet-O-Fish in Asian circles. “My grandparents were always thinking about health in some way, and having a Filet-O-Fish felt like it was the healthiest thing on the menu,” he said.

This summer, Jew’s fast-casual restaurant Mamahuhu went so far as to offer a limited-edition Double Happiness Meal ($50) that starred a caviar-topped fish sandwich topped with Taiwanese-inspired tartar sauce, Napa cabbage pickles, and herby slaw — a “high-low” twist on the McDonald’s classic. “It was just riffing on both the Happy Meal and the throwback love for the Filet-O-Fish,” he said.

Mamahuhu’s over-the-top fish sandwich has been rotated off the menu. But Hayes Valley restaurant Arbor has its fish filet sandwich, and Popi’s Oysterette in the Marina has one with a spicy spin and optional caviar upgrade.