The point wasn’t to host a party for passersby but to capture a full set on video from within the robotaxi. The cost to drive around in a big circle? A cool $77.91.

The 22-mile ride took them from Biluminati’s house in the Mission to the Embarcadero Center, the Marina, the Great Highway and back, lasting an hour and 50 minutes. “Luckily, Waymo allows up to four stops in one ride,” Biluminati said.

On Sunday, members of the San Francisco DJ Collective played what they claim is the world’s first-ever two-person DJ set inside a self-driving car . In a video posted to Instagram, DJs Moonvvater and Biluminati can be seen wearing black T-shirts and sunglasses, grooving with equipment on their laps, mugging for the camera and periodically vaping.

There’s been a huge resurgence of electronic dance music across San Francisco this summer and fall. And while a DJ named Oleksandr claims to have executed the first live DJ mix in the back of a Waymo in 2023, Biluminati believes this was the first time the cramped rear seat of an autonomous vehicle has hosted a “B2B” — or back-to-back — set, in which the DJs trade off every few tracks.

“It was definitely the trickiest set, in terms of beat-matching and looking at a screen in a moving car,” he said. A software developer who started DJing in earnest in 2022, Biluminati said he plays “pretty much anywhere that will have us, with the goal of spreading love and positivity” — like Asiento and an Outside Lands afterparty with Shiba San.