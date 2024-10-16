Skip to main content
20 epic events this week in SF, from a secret rave to an antique car picnic

A classic car show features brightly colored vintage cars parked on a grassy field, with people walking around under a background of tall trees.
Check out some vintage beauties at the San Francisco Old Car Picnic. | Source: San Francisco Old Car Picnic
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

#WeLoveSF Gala 

Enjoy musical performances and gourmet bites — plus a chance to support the city’s revitalization — at this “black tie and sneakers” ball at a contemporary art space in a former church.

A group of seven well-dressed people are posing together at an upscale event, holding drinks. The background is dimly lit, featuring elegant architecture.
Attendees of the 2023 #WeLoveSF gala raised funds for the city in style. | Source: Ando Caulfield/Drew Altizer/#ILoveSF

Website
Presidio Bay Foundation
Date and time
Thursday, Oct. 17, 7-11:30 p.m.
Address
St. Joseph's Arts Society, 1401 Howard St.

Maker Faire DIY engineering festival

Experience the intersection of art and science on Mare Island, with giant robots, Mentos + Coke explosions, hands-on art activities, and a laser obstacle course. A free shuttle leaves from the SF Ferry Building.

Four people are engaged in blacksmithing, using hammers to shape metal on an anvil outdoors. One wears a protective hat, and a furnace glows nearby.
Hammer time at a Maker Faire. | Source: Maker Faire

Website
Maker Faire
Date and time
Friday-Sunday, Oct. 18-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Address
Mare Island Naval Shipyard, 560 Nimitz Ave., Vallejo

Castro Night Market

Street food, local vendors, live entertainment, and more at the first Castro Night Market, powered by the city’s new Civic Joy Fund.

Website
Castro Night Market
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 18, 5-9 p.m.
Address
Castro Street at 18th Street

John Summit: House and techno at Cow Palace

Flanked by top-notch openers like Walker & Royce and Dombresky, headliner Summit will take dancers off the “Deep End” at the south SF warehouse.

Website
John Summit concert
Date and time
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19, 8 p.m.
Address
Cow Palace, 2600 Geneva Ave., Daly City

Litquake Out Loud writing and poetry fest

Hear Bay Area creative writers share their work on the waterfall-lined great lawn of Yerba Buena Gardens.

Website
Litquake Out Loud
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 20, noon to 3:30 p.m.
Address
Yerba Buena Gardens, 750 Howard St.

Undiscovered’s Filipino Culture Crawl

Nine SoMa parks, streets, and venues will be stuffed with lumpia to celebrate Filipino American History Month. Check the event listing for a full map.

Website
Filipino Culture Crawl
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 19, noon to 6 p.m.
Address
Begins at Parks at 5M, 44 Mary St.

Crane illumination at Hunters Point Shipyard

The crane will light up the night at this event celebrating 40 years of artists working from the Hunters Point Shipyard studios. Live music and light performances will showcase the shipyard’s history.

Two large metal structures stand against a night sky. Yellow-green lights project patterns on them and the ground, with distant city lights visible.
A shipyard crane illumination. | Source: Ian Winters

Website
Crane illumination
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 19, 6-10 p.m.
Address
Hunters Point Shipyard, 451 Galvez Ave.

Music City SF grand opening party

Music City, the $20 million passion project of local rocker Rudy Colombini, opens with 20 shows by acts of various genres. In addition to seven stages, the five-story complex has the SF Music Hall of Fame, a restaurant, and a hotel.

Website
Music City SF opening
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m. to midnight
Address
1355 Bush St.

36th annual Old Car Picnic

The bring-your-own-old-car festival will line Hellman Hollow with everything from vintage motorcycles to historic VW vans and absurdly low riders.

Website
Old Car Picnic
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 19, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Address
Hellman Hollow in Golden Gate Park

Potrero Hill R&B Festival

Four blocks of bands, food, and family fun will benefit the Potrero Hill Neighborhood House community center.

Website
Potrero Hill R&B Festival
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Address
20th Street commercial district

Red Bull’s Skyline Skate Park pop-up

Pros and local skaters bomb down SF’s biggest mountain, show off giant jumps, and compete in trick contests at a temporary skate park at Twin Peaks, more than 900 feet above the city.

Website
Skyline Skate Park pop-up
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Address
Twin Peaks

Bearrison Street Fair

In SoMa’s leather district, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence host a “fair for every bear,” featuring DJ stages, carnival games, beard and mustache contests, and other body-positive events.

Website
Bearrison Street Fair
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 19, noon to 6 p.m.
Address
Harrison and 11th streets

Free techno festival at GG Park Bandshell

The park in front of the De Young Museum will feature techno DJ sets by Max Gardener, Adra, and other DJs, blasted from a custom Meyer sound system, for this all-ages party.

Website
Free techno showcase
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 19, noon to 4 p.m.
Address
75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr.

Salon in the Park: “AI x Dignity”

Discuss how to maintain a sense of purpose and earn a living in the AI age at this big-thinkers picnic.

Website
SuperHuman Society
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 19, 1-3 p.m.
Address
Alamo Square Park

California College of the Arts grand opening

Check out the inaugural exhibitions at the newly expanded CCA campus, plus tours of its new studios, maker yards, shops, and more at this opening celebration.

The image shows a modern building with wooden exteriors and large windows, surrounded by greenery. A sign reads &quot;California College of the Arts&quot; under a clear blue sky.
The new CCA building. | Source: California College of the Arts

Website
California College of the Arts
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 19, 5-8 p.m.
Address
145 Hooper St.

Conduit’s House of Bob interactive story rave

This silly, sci-fi, smart-wig-themed immersive theater party features DJs into the wee hours at a secret location — but you better show up with a bob.

Website
Secret party
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Address
RSVP for location

Phoenix Day block parties across the city

With a dozen parties dotting Golden Gate Park, the Panhandle, Lower Haight, and Civic Center, the 4th annual Phoenix Day celebrates the end of Sunday Streets season.

Website
Phoenix Day
Date and time
Sunday, Oct. 20, noon to 5 p.m.
Address
See the website for locations

Noe Valley Night Market

Food trucks, merchants, and live entertainment light up the adorable Noe Valley Town Square.

Website
Noe Valley Night Market
Date and time
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 4-9 p.m.
Address
3861 24th St.

Mad Props: California politics live onstage

Journalists, storytellers, comedians, and wonks inform and entertain voters in the lead-up to Election Day.

Website
Mad Props
Date and time
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6-9 p.m.
Address
220 Montgomery St.

The Internet Archive’s “Escaping the Memory Hole”

The Internet Archive, keeper of the Wayback Machine, hosts a DJ block party to celebrate libraries, featuring discussions in its gorgeous 1920s Classical Revival building.

Website
The Internet Archive
Date and time
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 5-10 p.m.
Address
300 Funston Ave.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

