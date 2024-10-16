20 epic events this week in SF, from a secret rave to an antique car picnic

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
#WeLoveSF Gala
Enjoy musical performances and gourmet bites — plus a chance to support the city’s revitalization — at this “black tie and sneakers” ball at a contemporary art space in a former church.
- Website
- Presidio Bay Foundation
- Date and time
- Thursday, Oct. 17, 7-11:30 p.m.
Maker Faire DIY engineering festival
Experience the intersection of art and science on Mare Island, with giant robots, Mentos + Coke explosions, hands-on art activities, and a laser obstacle course. A free shuttle leaves from the SF Ferry Building.
- Website
- Maker Faire
- Date and time
- Friday-Sunday, Oct. 18-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Castro Night Market
Street food, local vendors, live entertainment, and more at the first Castro Night Market, powered by the city’s new Civic Joy Fund.
- Website
- Castro Night Market
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 18, 5-9 p.m.
- Address
- Castro Street at 18th Street
John Summit: House and techno at Cow Palace
Flanked by top-notch openers like Walker & Royce and Dombresky, headliner Summit will take dancers off the “Deep End” at the south SF warehouse.
- Website
- John Summit concert
- Date and time
- Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19, 8 p.m.
Litquake Out Loud writing and poetry fest
Hear Bay Area creative writers share their work on the waterfall-lined great lawn of Yerba Buena Gardens.
- Website
- Litquake Out Loud
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 20, noon to 3:30 p.m.
Undiscovered’s Filipino Culture Crawl
Nine SoMa parks, streets, and venues will be stuffed with lumpia to celebrate Filipino American History Month. Check the event listing for a full map.
- Website
- Filipino Culture Crawl
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 19, noon to 6 p.m.
Crane illumination at Hunters Point Shipyard
The crane will light up the night at this event celebrating 40 years of artists working from the Hunters Point Shipyard studios. Live music and light performances will showcase the shipyard’s history.
- Website
- Crane illumination
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 19, 6-10 p.m.
Music City SF grand opening party
Music City, the $20 million passion project of local rocker Rudy Colombini, opens with 20 shows by acts of various genres. In addition to seven stages, the five-story complex has the SF Music Hall of Fame, a restaurant, and a hotel.
- Website
- Music City SF opening
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m. to midnight
- Address
- 1355 Bush St.
36th annual Old Car Picnic
The bring-your-own-old-car festival will line Hellman Hollow with everything from vintage motorcycles to historic VW vans and absurdly low riders.
- Website
- Old Car Picnic
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 19, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Potrero Hill R&B Festival
Four blocks of bands, food, and family fun will benefit the Potrero Hill Neighborhood House community center.
- Website
- Potrero Hill R&B Festival
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Red Bull’s Skyline Skate Park pop-up
Pros and local skaters bomb down SF’s biggest mountain, show off giant jumps, and compete in trick contests at a temporary skate park at Twin Peaks, more than 900 feet above the city.
- Website
- Skyline Skate Park pop-up
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Address
- Twin Peaks
Bearrison Street Fair
In SoMa’s leather district, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence host a “fair for every bear,” featuring DJ stages, carnival games, beard and mustache contests, and other body-positive events.
- Website
- Bearrison Street Fair
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 19, noon to 6 p.m.
- Address
- Harrison and 11th streets
Free techno festival at GG Park Bandshell
The park in front of the De Young Museum will feature techno DJ sets by Max Gardener, Adra, and other DJs, blasted from a custom Meyer sound system, for this all-ages party.
- Website
- Free techno showcase
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 19, noon to 4 p.m.
- Address
- 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr.
Salon in the Park: “AI x Dignity”
Discuss how to maintain a sense of purpose and earn a living in the AI age at this big-thinkers picnic.
- Website
- SuperHuman Society
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 19, 1-3 p.m.
- Address
- Alamo Square Park
California College of the Arts grand opening
Check out the inaugural exhibitions at the newly expanded CCA campus, plus tours of its new studios, maker yards, shops, and more at this opening celebration.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 19, 5-8 p.m.
- Address
- 145 Hooper St.
Conduit’s House of Bob interactive story rave
This silly, sci-fi, smart-wig-themed immersive theater party features DJs into the wee hours at a secret location — but you better show up with a bob.
- Website
- Secret party
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Address
- RSVP for location
Phoenix Day block parties across the city
With a dozen parties dotting Golden Gate Park, the Panhandle, Lower Haight, and Civic Center, the 4th annual Phoenix Day celebrates the end of Sunday Streets season.
- Website
- Phoenix Day
- Date and time
- Sunday, Oct. 20, noon to 5 p.m.
Noe Valley Night Market
Food trucks, merchants, and live entertainment light up the adorable Noe Valley Town Square.
- Website
- Noe Valley Night Market
- Date and time
- Tuesday, Oct. 22, 4-9 p.m.
- Address
- 3861 24th St.
Mad Props: California politics live onstage
Journalists, storytellers, comedians, and wonks inform and entertain voters in the lead-up to Election Day.
- Website
- Mad Props
- Date and time
- Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6-9 p.m.
- Address
- 220 Montgomery St.
The Internet Archive’s “Escaping the Memory Hole”
The Internet Archive, keeper of the Wayback Machine, hosts a DJ block party to celebrate libraries, featuring discussions in its gorgeous 1920s Classical Revival building.
- Website
- The Internet Archive
- Date and time
- Wednesday, Oct. 23, 5-10 p.m.
- Address
- 300 Funston Ave.