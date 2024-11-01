Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Food & Drink

The Hot List: Our favorite restaurants and bars in SF right now

You need some new ideas for where to go out. We have some really delicious answers.

A group of people is dining at an elegant restaurant with a modern, warm ambiance. Chefs are serving food, and the table is set with wine glasses and various dishes.
Vegas-based chef Akira Back has brought a luxurious, subterranean restaurant to an unlikely location. | Source: Angela DeCenzo for The Standard
By Lauren Saria, Sara Deseran, and Astrid Kane

For anyone prepared to ask us, “Where should I eat tonight?” here’s our answer: the Hot List, our opinionated guide to the top restaurants and bars in San Francisco right now. Some of the picks are new and noteworthy; others are rediscovered favorites. All are worth your while, whether for a supremely comforting bowl of noodle soup or a fried fish sandwich that tastes like nostalgia. We’ll update the list at the top of every month.

For more restaurant recommendations, check out our series Eat Here Now

Looking for a steal? Try the $25 Diner.

And if you're ready to raise a glass, let Swig City be your guide.

Kothai Republic

Two chefs in a kitchen; one is cooking with a frying pan on a stove, using chopsticks, while the other is preparing food at a counter. Stainless steel equipment surrounds them.
Sung Park, chef and owner of Kothai Republic in San Francisco, offers warm hospitality and unforgettable noodle soup. | Source: Andria Lo for The Standard

An eclectic menu unlike anything else in town
Owned by chef Sung Park, who is Korean, and Anantachai Sanguanwong, who is Thai (hence the portmanteau Kothai), this small restaurant is one of the city’s best-kept secrets. Yes, there are classic Korean dishes, like kalbi, and tom yum noodle soup, which is Thai. But there are also things like chicken liver mousse with mochi popovers and a dreamy dish of lamb braised till buttery, with Sichuan peppercorns and cumin, served atop smoky roasted eggplant alongside a flaky roti.

Website
Kothai Republic
Address
1398 Ninth Ave., Inner Sunset

Lilah

People are sitting at high tables inside a cozy café with a warm ambiance. A few are near the open door enjoying drinks, and there’s greenery outside.
Lilah's is a low-proof cocktail bar in the Marina by the team behind Causwell's. | Source: Angela DeCenzo for The Standard

Intoxicating cocktails of a different kind 
Lilah is small and well-designed, and though the drinks may be light on alcohol, the creativity runs high, including shaved ice cocktails made from a hand-cranked Japanese machine. There’s also a small menu of Asian-influenced dishes, from Taiwanese pork belly buns to a decadent trio of Cantonese duck crispy tacos. The result is intoxicating — in a totally different way. 

Website
Lilah
Address
2336 Chestnut St., Marina

Altamirano

A white plate holds a vibrant salad with slices of salmon, radishes, cherry tomatoes, avocado, onion, and greens, all lightly drizzled with a green sauce.
Altamirano’s Tulum ceviche stars Atlantic salmon with jalapeño leche de tigre, onions, quinoa tuile, and torched avocado. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

A taste of modern Peruvian cuisine 
Chef Carlos Altamirano opened his eighth Bay Area restaurant in early October, and the eponymous spot proves that even after 20 years, he’s still the Peruvian cuisine king. The upscale Altamirano serves an à la carte menu that spans Peruvian classics like a bright and citrus-forward salmon ceviche ($22) and Japanese-influenced plates like yuzu-kissed lobster black bao ($18). Weather permitting, the best seats are out on the covered back patio, which is decked out with heaters and a separate bar.

Website
Altamirano
Address
1775 Fulton St., NoPa

Lord Stanley

A crispy chicken sandwich with melted cheese, pickles, and creamy sauce is layered between a shiny, toasted bun on a plate against a dark background.
San Francisco restaurants including Lord Stanley are serving fish sandwiches modeled after the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish — American cheese and all. | Source: Angela DeCenzo for The Standard

One of the best fish sandwiches in town 
Lord Stanley may be best known for its 10-course French-inspired tasting menu — but if you ask me, you’re missing out on some of the restaurant’s best offerings if you don’t explore the takeout menu. Available from noon to 9 p.m. daily, the takeout menu features a $13 smashburger, $22 dry-fired pork ribs, and a stellar fish sandwich ($18) inspired by none other than the Golden Arches. Don’t skip the beignets ($10), which are light as air and come with sides of crème chantilly and blackberry caramel. 

Website
Lord Stanley
Address
2065 Polk St., Polk Gulch

AB Steak

A person is grilling meat at a table with a round grill. Various dishes, including lettuce and side items, are displayed around them, creating a cozy dining setting.
AB Steak is a swanky Korean barbecue restaurant from Las Vegas-based chef Akira Back. | Source: Angela DeCenzo for The Standard

A big, beef-filled night on the town 
Don’t let any preconceptions you might have about clubstaurants stop you from checking out AB Steak, the first Bay Area restaurant from Vegas-based chef Akira Back. It’s a sexy, subterranean Korean steakhouse where the staff will grill and slice cuts of beautifully marbled, dry-aged ribeye and bulgogi on gold-trimmed grills set into the table. A spread of banchan, fresh leaves of lettuce and perilla, and toppings like garlic chips and sea salt let you customize each bite. 

Website
ABSteak by Chef Akira Back
Address
124 Ellis St., Union Square

Bar Iris

A cozy bar scene with people dining and chatting. A well-lit bar area serves drinks, with bottles neatly displayed on shelves. The atmosphere is lively and inviting.
Chef David Yoshimura’s Bar Iris, adjacent his Michelin-starred restaurant Nisei, offers craft cocktails and light bites. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Some of the city’s most complex cocktails
Three-year-old Russian Hill cocktail den Bar Iris just rolled out a new menu that showcases its renewed focus on all things Japanese. The sister business to Michelin-starred Nisei, located next door, is mixing some of the city’s most ambitious drinks, such as the $19 “Not a Martini.” Despite looking like the classic gin or vodka concoction, it doesn’t contain any ingredients you’d typically find in one, featuring instead a trio of Mexican spirits: mezcal, raicilla, and sotol.

Website
Bar Iris
Address
2310 Polk St., Russian Hill

Chaa Roen Pohn

Chaa Roen Pohn and its food
Chaa Roen Pohn, a recently opened restaurant in Parkside, highlights Laotian and Thai cuisine. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Hand-pulled noodle soup that’s comfort in a bowl 
This little unassuming restaurant, which opened a month ago, is a reminder that the city is full of discoveries. The main menu is Thai, but there is also a special little Lao menu that includes kao piak, a soup made with a silken pork-and-ginger-infused chicken broth and handmade rice noodles, and the mhok pla, made of catfish filet and ton of dill steamed in a banana leaf. The crispy rice salad with sour sausage is another must-order. 

Website
Chaa Roen Pohn
Address
1241 Vicente St., Parkside

Showa

A server in a black suit and white shirt carries two dishes with garnished food in a restaurant; other staff work in the background near a counter with more dishes.
Exceptionally warm hospitality is part of Showa's charm. | Source: Minh Connors/The Standard

A special, but not too stuffy, night out
Showa Le Gourmet Tonkatsu, a Japanese restaurant in SoMa, might be San Francisco’s most exciting new fine-dining destination. The $150 12-course tasting menu showcases the art of crispy fried katsu, served alongside accouterments that include a sweet-tangy house-made dipping sauce and a bottomless bowl of light-as-snow shredded cabbage. Co-owner Joe Chang provides warm, energetic service, and the bathroom is over the top.

Website
Showa
Address
1550 Howard St., SoMa

Cityscape

People are relaxing at a high-rise bar or restaurant with large windows, enjoying drinks and a panoramic city and ocean view at sunset.
Cityscape has unobstructed views and solid cocktails. | Source: Angela DeCenzo for The Standard

A drink in the highest bar in town
Of all the sky-scraping spots to get a drink, none can match Cityscape’s elevation 46 floors above Taylor and Eddy Streets. Recently reopened after a four-month renovation, the bar offers unobstructed panoramic views of the city, best taken in over an astronomical- or astrological-themed cocktail. The most fun is the liter-size Galileo Highball ($80), a blend of gin and citrus-ginger soda that serves up to five people.

Website
Cityscape
Address
333 O'Farrell St., 46th floor, Union Sqaure

Tiya

shrimp in a sauce at Tiya
The tiger shrimp are killer at Tiya in the Marina. | Source: Courtesy Neetu Laddha

A taste of the burgeoning Indian fine-dining scene
San Francisco has officially entered its era of elegant Indian dining, thanks to new restaurants that include Tiya, Copra, and Bombay Brasserie. Opulent Tiya in the Marina sparkles with emerald-green walls and mustard-yellow banquettes. There’s a tasting menu, but the pro move is to sit at the bar and order à la carte. Tiger shrimp “xec xec” puts chef Pujan Sakar’s soulful and whimsical cuisine on full display: South African shrimp are served in an umami-rich, oily, spicy slick of bedgi chile and miso, with a gooseberry chutney.

Website
Tiya
Address
3213 Scott St., Marina

Aji Kiji

A wooden tray features assorted sushi including nigiri with scallops, salmon, and tuna, maki rolls, pickled vegetables, wasabi, ginger, and a small soy sauce container.
A 10-piece sushi and six-piece maki combo, features scallop, salmon, and red snapper, with an assortment of tsukemono, or Japanese pickles. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Top-notch takeout sushi
The next time you’re craving something fancier than takeout sushi — but still want to enjoy it in the comfort of home — try Aji Kiji. The takeout-only operation comes from chef Jinwoong Lim, who worked at Kinjo and Kabuto before opening this minimalist spot in the Fillmore. It has no seats, but it might just be the city’s best new sushi restaurant. A box of stunning sashimi and maki will set you back $43, a real bargain when you consider the care put into each one. Show up early; Aji Kiji regularly sells out. 

Website
Aji Kiji
Address
1552 Fillmore St., Japantown

Galinette

A small storefront cafe has blue mural art, featuring birds and French text, with two people dining at a blue table outside.
Galinette near Ocean Beach channels the laid-back energy of southern France. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

French beach-town vibes and seafood stew
Ocean Beach is only a baguette’s toss away from this casual, cute all-day bistro run by a trio of French expats. There are croissants and capps in the morning, of course. On warm days, guests sit outside sipping rosé and swiping crisp radishes through salty-oily-fishy anchoiade, sand still between their toes. And on foggy ones (of which there are many), everyone cozies up inside over hefty bowls of bourride, the restaurant’s signature rustic seafood stew. 

Website
Galinette
Address
3554 Taraval St., Parkside

Lauren Saria can be reached at lsaria@sfstandard.com
Sara Deseran can be reached at sdeseran@sfstandard.com
Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

