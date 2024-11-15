New to the menu are cocktails designed by Thad Vogler, formerly of Bar Agricole. But the bar is populated mainly by guests leaning in and swirling glasses of Le Pérou cab franc from the list of predominantly natural — but “not screaming it,” says Lindsay — French wines, including more than 100 bottles of Champagne under $100.



However, as much as the Tusks would like Verjus to be drink-centric, you’re going to want to order the entire food menu by Walker Stern, which reads casual but is executed with the finesse of a fine-dining chef.



Mussels escabeche ($12), served on three slices of baguette with aioli featuring floral habanada chiles, a heatless habanero, are inhaled in a breath. And when the oeufs mentaiko ($10) — two voluptuous eggs mayonnaise, each topped with a tiny, red nipple of pollock roe — are sent out, you know either someone in the kitchen has a sense of humor or you have the mind of a teenage boy. (Lindsay says it’s the latter.)