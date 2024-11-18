Chyanne Chen, a progressive labor leader who ran on a platform of public safety and child-care subsidies, will represent Excelsior, Outer Mission, Ingleside, and Crocker-Amazon on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

“I am proud and honored to be Supervisor-elect for District 11,” Chen said in a statement Sunday. “I am committed to bringing people together to fight for stronger communities, safe neighborhoods, and improved services.”