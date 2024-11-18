Chyanne Chen, a progressive labor leader who ran on a platform of public safety and child-care subsidies, will represent Excelsior, Outer Mission, Ingleside, and Crocker-Amazon on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.
“I am proud and honored to be Supervisor-elect for District 11,” Chen said in a statement Sunday. “I am committed to bringing people together to fight for stronger communities, safe neighborhoods, and improved services.”
Competitor Michael Lai conceded Sunday afternoon, posting on X that he had called Chen to “offer her congratulations as the first Asian supervisor for District 11.”
Chen led Lai by just 190 votes as of Monday morning in the preliminary ranked-choice tally. The official count won’t be finalized until next month.
Chen will succeed Ahsha Safaí to represent District 11 in the city’s southeast. It boasts the largest Asian and Pacific Islander population of all San Francisco supervisor districts.
Chen’s platform called for expanding child-care subsidies for families making less than $225,000 annually, establishing free before- and after-school programs, and increasing the number of bilingual police patrols.
She had earned endorsements from Sen. Laphonza Butler, Assemblymember Phil Ting, and Supervisor Aaron Peskin.