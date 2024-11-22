49ers vs. Packers: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

Lombardi: OVER

First, we’ll see if Purdy plays. John Lynch said Friday morning on KNBR that Purdy’s exit from practice on Thursday to undergo more rehab was pre-planned. Purdy has also undergone an MRI, which Lynch said the 49ers “feel good about.” All that said, passer rating is not tethered to how often a QB throws the ball. Scoring over 100 would simply depend on Purdy’s efficiency, and — if he plays — I think he’ll rise to the occasion against Green Bay’s 16th-ranked defense.