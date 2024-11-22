49ers vs. Packers: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

The 49ers head to Green Bay for the first time since their iconic January 2022 playoff win. That one came in a snow globe. This one will come in warmer weather, but it’ll still be chilly. The 49ers must heat up their play now to keep their 2024 dreams alive. Here are our predictions for Week 12.
Brock Purdy’s passer rating over 100
Lombardi: OVER
First, we’ll see if Purdy plays. John Lynch said Friday morning on KNBR that Purdy’s exit from practice on Thursday to undergo more rehab was pre-planned. Purdy has also undergone an MRI, which Lynch said the 49ers “feel good about.” All that said, passer rating is not tethered to how often a QB throws the ball. Scoring over 100 would simply depend on Purdy’s efficiency, and — if he plays — I think he’ll rise to the occasion against Green Bay’s 16th-ranked defense.
Kawakami: UNDER
Purdy has played hurt and excelled once or twice in his NFL career, but I don’t see that happening in the cold on Sunday. One or two hits on that throwing shoulder could really make things difficult for Purdy. He’ll be handing off a lot. But Green Bay will make him throw at key moments, which could get problematic.
49er with the most yards from scrimmage, rushing and receiving
Lombardi: CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY
On the radio, Lynch predicted that McCaffrey is due for an explosive performance. This would be a great time for one. The Packers aren’t particularly strong in either phase of defense (their coordinator, by the way, is former 49ers DB coach Jeff Hafley) and McCaffrey has just needed a more cohesive effort around him. The 49ers, with their back against the wall, had better deliver it.
Kawakami: DEEBO SAMUEL
One of the quiet mysteries of this season is the absolute disappearance of Deebo as a runner. Even with McCaffrey missing eight games, Deebo has only carried it 27 times for 79 yards so far this season, with only one rushing TD, which came in Week 1. In this urgent moment, I think Deebo can deliver at least one huge play.
49ers defensive player with the most big plays
We’re defining big plays as sacks + forced fumbles + fumble recoveries + interceptions.
Lombardi: FRED WARNER
Packers quarterback Jordan Love has already matched his total from all of last season with 11 interceptions. That’s good for a painfully high interception rate of 4.3 percent. Of qualifying QBs, only Will Levis and Anthony Richardson have been worse. Warner forced a huge fumble the last time the 49ers were in Green Bay. This time, he’ll pick off Love.
Kawakami: LEONARD FLOYD
If Nick Bosa plays, he’ll be hobbled. So the 49ers are going to need somebody else on the defensive line to make some plays. Floyd is the next-most talented guy they’ve got and has been looking better recently.
Non-star who makes a big splash
Lombardi: DE’VONDRE CAMPBELL
He’s quietly put together a good three-game stretch. Coach Kyle Shanahan has said that Campbell has fully acclimated to the 49ers defense. Now, he has a chance to stick it to his old team. Campbell was an All-Pro for the Packers in 2021 but didn’t leave on great terms. “Someone is about to get a great football player that’s been badly misused,” he wrote on social media before signing with the 49ers.
Kawakami: JAKE MOODY
I can be tough on the 49ers’ occasionally errant kicker, but I’ve got a feeling that he’ll be just fine in the Midwest November weather. And the 49ers might really need two or three long field goals just to stay close.
Game prediction
Lombardi: 49ers 24, Packers 23
This score prediction assumes Purdy will be healthy enough to play effectively. It’s a back-up-against-the-wall situation. The 49ers have been very good in these scenarios under Shanahan. I don’t think the 49ers will win in Buffalo the following week, essentially making this one a must-have.
Kawakami: Packers 28, 49ers 23
The 49ers just don’t have the mojo or firepower this season. And even if they start off playing out of their minds on Sunday, the accumulation of injuries probably will weigh them right back down against a talented Packers team.