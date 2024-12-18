Skip to main content
Gift markets, an ’80s gaming dance party, and 12 other fun events to kick off the holidays

A large Christmas tree adorned with glowing lights stands prominently in a city square, surrounded by people ice skating under the night sky.
The holiday ice rink in Union Square is just one of several places to skate in the city this winter. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy/The Standard
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

Photosynthesis light show

The gorgeous facade of Golden Gate Park’s Conservatory of Flowers will glow with projection art running continuously starting 30 minutes after sunset.

A grand, white, dome-shaped building is illuminated with colorful lights and patterns, set against a backdrop of palm trees, while people and bikers pass by at night.
The Conservatory’s light show begins approximately 30 minutes after sunset every night. | Source: Gardens of Golden Gate Park
Website
Golden Gate Park
Date and time
Thursday, Dec. 19, to Tuesday, Dec. 24, 30 minutes after sunset
Address
100 John F. Kennedy Dr.

Music Is the Answer 3-day benefit party

Boogie for charity at Monarch’s swanky upstairs lounge and ravey basement, with all proceeds going to the SF Food Bank.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Dec. 19, to Sunday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
101 6th St.

Handmade holiday market

Visit the new Institute of Contemporary Art location on Montgomery to check out a dozen vendors and activities like card making and screen printing.

Website
ICA
Date and time
Thursday, Dec. 19, 4 to 7 p.m.
Address
345 Montgomery St.

Winter solstice Inner Sunset art walk

Stroll along Irving Street while enjoying art and musical performances hosted at businesses throughout the neighborhood.

Website
Hunt & Gather
Date and time
Friday, Dec. 20, 5 to 9 p.m.
Address
Hunt & Gather, 1108 Irving St.

Super ’80s NES holiday dance party

Show off your throwback dance moves while two ’80s cover bands play alongside a giant Nintendo gaming experience at this free party at Rickshaw Stop.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m.
Address
Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St.

Winter Wonderland Warehouse

Opulent Temple headliner Syd Gris and Asymmetry bring the tech house for Public Works’ holiday party.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Dec. 20, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
161 Erie St.

SF vintage market

Peruse antique and vintage clothing, art, furniture, and more from 30 vendors dotting Fulton Plaza at Civic Center.

Website
SF Recreation & Parks
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address
Fulton and Larkin streets

Winter Wonderland ice skating

The plaza outside Chase Center will transform into a skating rink flanked by live bands, kids’ activities, and visits with Santa.

People ice skate under colorful lights with a large &quot;Winter Wonderland Ice Skating&quot; billboard above. It's a festive, lively, and vibrant scene.
Join us for a smooth synthetic ice skating experience in the heart of Mission Bay. Get dressed in your best holiday attire and snap a photo while enjoying a seasonal treat. | Source: Chase Center
Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 21, to Friday, Dec. 27, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Address
1725 3rd St.

Night Parade with the Mission Delirium brass band

Gather at Precita Park before venturing through the Mission with costumes, lanterns, and giant puppets, soundtracked by an indie marching band.

Website
Mission Delirium
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 21, 5 p.m.
Address
Precita Park

Winter solstice world folk jam

Celebrate the solstice on three stages at the SF Unitarian Center with performances of West African, Persian, Chinese, Aztec, and many other global disciplines, alongside a gourmet tea service.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
SF Unitarian Center, 1187 Franklin St.

With epic visuals, immersive installations, print gallery, artist pop-ups, and tons of DJ sets, this colorful experience will be at a secret location.

Website
Full Circle
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Secret location

Winter Wonderland tech bash

Hosted by private cocktail club The Modernist, Twitch co-founder Justin Kan, and some of SF’s top party organizers, this three-room party at Origin is the perfect chance for techies to dress up and dance it up.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Address
1538 Fillmore St.

32nd annual Kung Pao Kosher Comedy

Enjoy the perfect Christmas combination of Jewish comedy and a Chinese restaurant at one of SF’s longest-running stand-up events.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Tuesday, Dec. 24, to Thursday, Dec. 26, 5 p.m.
Address
Imperial Palace, 818 Washington St.

Union Square Hanukkah kick-off

It’s the first night of Hanukkah, with the lighting of a giant menorah, music, and activities.

A large menorah is lit in a festive outdoor gathering. People crowd around, and a decorated building with wreaths and ribbons is visible in the background.
Menorah lighting ceremony in 2021. | Source: Bill Graham Menorah Project
Website
Bill Graham Menorah Project
Date and time
Wednesday, Dec. 25, 3:30 p.m.
Address
Union Square

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

