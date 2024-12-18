Gift markets, an ’80s gaming dance party, and 12 other fun events to kick off the holidays

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
The gorgeous facade of Golden Gate Park’s Conservatory of Flowers will glow with projection art running continuously starting 30 minutes after sunset.
- Website
- Golden Gate Park
- Date and time
- Thursday, Dec. 19, to Tuesday, Dec. 24, 30 minutes after sunset
- Address
- 100 John F. Kennedy Dr.
Boogie for charity at Monarch’s swanky upstairs lounge and ravey basement, with all proceeds going to the SF Food Bank.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Dec. 19, to Sunday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- 101 6th St.
Visit the new Institute of Contemporary Art location on Montgomery to check out a dozen vendors and activities like card making and screen printing.
- Website
- ICA
- Date and time
- Thursday, Dec. 19, 4 to 7 p.m.
- Address
- 345 Montgomery St.
Stroll along Irving Street while enjoying art and musical performances hosted at businesses throughout the neighborhood.
- Website
- Hunt & Gather
- Date and time
- Friday, Dec. 20, 5 to 9 p.m.
Show off your throwback dance moves while two ’80s cover bands play alongside a giant Nintendo gaming experience at this free party at Rickshaw Stop.
- Date and time
- Friday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m.
- Address
- Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St.
Opulent Temple headliner Syd Gris and Asymmetry bring the tech house for Public Works’ holiday party.
- Date and time
- Friday, Dec. 20, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- 161 Erie St.
Peruse antique and vintage clothing, art, furniture, and more from 30 vendors dotting Fulton Plaza at Civic Center.
- Website
- SF Recreation & Parks
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Address
- Fulton and Larkin streets
The plaza outside Chase Center will transform into a skating rink flanked by live bands, kids’ activities, and visits with Santa.
- Website
- RSVP
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 21, to Friday, Dec. 27, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Address
- 1725 3rd St.
Gather at Precita Park before venturing through the Mission with costumes, lanterns, and giant puppets, soundtracked by an indie marching band.
- Website
- Mission Delirium
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 21, 5 p.m.
- Address
- Precita Park
Celebrate the solstice on three stages at the SF Unitarian Center with performances of West African, Persian, Chinese, Aztec, and many other global disciplines, alongside a gourmet tea service.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
With epic visuals, immersive installations, print gallery, artist pop-ups, and tons of DJ sets, this colorful experience will be at a secret location.
- Website
- Full Circle
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- Secret location
Hosted by private cocktail club The Modernist, Twitch co-founder Justin Kan, and some of SF’s top party organizers, this three-room party at Origin is the perfect chance for techies to dress up and dance it up.
- Website
- RSVP
- Date and time
- Saturday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
- Address
- 1538 Fillmore St.
Enjoy the perfect Christmas combination of Jewish comedy and a Chinese restaurant at one of SF’s longest-running stand-up events.
- Date and time
- Tuesday, Dec. 24, to Thursday, Dec. 26, 5 p.m.
It’s the first night of Hanukkah, with the lighting of a giant menorah, music, and activities.
- Website
- Bill Graham Menorah Project
- Date and time
- Wednesday, Dec. 25, 3:30 p.m.
- Address
- Union Square