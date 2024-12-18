Skip to main content
Why did Wednesday’s fog come from the wrong direction?

It's called tule fog, and it can be beautiful but deadly for drivers.

A scenic view of valleys shrouded in mist with rolling hills and a winding road in the foreground, featuring a yellow road sign with a right turn arrow.
A thick later of tule fog covers the San Francisco Bay, as seen from Lucas Valley. | Source: Sara Deseran/The Standard
By Astrid Kane

Downtown San Francisco was treated to a rare meteorological sight Wednesday morning: dense fog that rolled in from what feels like the wrong direction. Moving from east to west, it enveloped South of Market and much of the Mission within minutes. With the western half of the city relatively sunny, it was the opposite of a typical July day. 

The National Service issued a “dense fog advisory” for much of the Bay Area until 9 a.m., then extended it to 11 a.m. and expanded it to cover San Francisco. Earlier in the day, SFO was reporting significant delays. But by 10:15 a.m., the fog had largely melted away.

A bridge spans across water into the fog, with a cityscape in the foreground featuring palm trees and a large building under a clear blue sky.
It's coming ... to get us. | Source: @amyre.bsky.social‬
A split panoramic view of San Francisco Bay at sunset, with tule fog gently covering the cityscape, silhouetted buildings, and hills in the background.
Source: @jasondewees.bsky.social‬

The phenomenon is known as tule fog. It’s different from the marine layer that often blankets the city in summer months, and it can be hazardous. Drivers frequently encounter visibility of less than a quarter-mile, and changes in conditions can be abrupt. 

A serene scene shows a moonlit sky with light clouds over a foggy landscape, silhouetted trees, rooftops, and a distant hill partially covered by mist.
By 7:30 a.m., the fog was swirling above Bernal Heights. | Source: Carol Cree
The image shows a collage of four photos of San Francisco. Dense fog blankets the city with the skyline visible above. People and bikes appear against a scenic view.
Dense, low fog enfulfed SF Wednesday. | Source: @edwardsanthonyb.bsky.social‬

Named for the tule grass that grows in California wetlands, the fog is common in the Central Valley but rare along the coast. It occurs after periods of rain, when humidity is high and nights are long; this allows the ground to cool for longer periods, forming thick fog.

The image shows a foggy San Francisco skyline at dawn, with the Transamerica Pyramid emerging above the fog and a soft, colorful sunrise in the background.
Source: @eamonn.org/BlueSky
A serene landscape shows a vast fog blanket covering land, with tree tops visible. Above is a clear blue sky with scattered clouds, creating a peaceful scene.
The view from Brisbane, with Mt. Diablo peaking out over the tule fog. | Source: Andrzej Olszewski

