A small earthquake shook the East Bay early Sunday, prompting BART to bring trains to a stop for a few minutes to check for damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey initially recorded it as a 3.9 magnitude quake when it struck AT 8:49 a.m. but bumped it down to 3.7 minutes later and to 3.5 in the afternoon.

Preliminary data show the origin about nine miles below ground in Concord, with people reportedly feeling it in Oakland, Berkeley, Vallejo, and the eastern edge of San Francisco.