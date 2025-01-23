Founded in 1993, Noise Pop has always been a local promoter, and the festival has deepened its ties to musical communities that lie far outside any definition of indie rock — most notably, via a partnership with SF JAZZ. But the Bay Area’s scene is as well represented as ever, from hometown darling Geographer to Oakland’s Grammy-winning Fantastic Negrito, whose performance at 4 Star Theatre will be accompanied by a screening of his film “White Jesus Black Problems.”