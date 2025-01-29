In 2021, a mentally disturbed man scrambled to the roof of the Castro Theatre and smashed the venue’s signature neon marquee, mangling a symbol of an iconic San Francisco neighborhood.

The sign had been in disrepair for years, often with a letter or two burned out from its lighted display. That metaphor was reflected in stories Castro residents and merchants told during the pandemic of declining street conditions, increasing vacancies, and the distinct feeling of an area in decline.

So it was fitting that on a Saturday night in mid-January, three vibrantly dressed revelers stood beneath the fully repaired sign, bathed in its flashing pink glow. Another Planet Entertainment, the company behind Outside Lands, repaired the marquee over the summer as part of an overhaul of the century-old theater that is slated to be completed this year.

Despite the frigid temperatures and their dismay over the impending inauguration of Donald Trump, the trio were ready to party.

“The resurgence is happening,” said Basi Love, a self-proclaimed “Castrolebrity” who works the late shift at around-the-clock diner Orphan Andy’s. The evidence was showing up in the restaurant’s sales and the tips he was pocketing. “2025 is going to be a good year for the Castro.”

A vibe shift is in the works, according to conversations with more than a dozen Castro merchants, politicians, and residents.