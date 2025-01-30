Northern Nights, one of California’s most beautiful summer music festivals , announced Thursday that it has partnered with Dirtybird, a record label founded in San Francisco, for this year’s three-day EDM party under the redwoods. The festival will be held July 18-20 at Cook’s Valley Campground on the Mendocino-Humboldt county line.

The 12-year-old Northern Nights, which draws 5,000 or more people to the Eel River every summer, was the first music festival to allow the on-site sale of cannabis. The 20-year-old Dirtybird, which developed out of a series of impromptu barbecues in Golden Gate Park, is perhaps best known for its multiday Dirtybird Campout, which ran from the 2010s until 2022, when the final event was held outside Modesto. The collaboration is a return of the campout experience in many ways.

“To mark 20 years of Dirtybird, we knew bringing back the Dirtybird Campout experience was a must. While many festivals are canceling due to rising costs, we sought a partner who shares our values of what a festival experience should be, and we’re doing it bigger than ever,” label manager Deron Delgado said in a statement. “Northern Nights is a perfect choice. Their vision aligns seamlessly with ours.”