A deadly virus is spreading among dogs in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.
Cases of parvovirus — a highly contagious illness that can be fatal for dogs or cause seizures, dehydration, and rapid weight loss — have risen dramatically in the city since 2022, according to San Francisco Animal Care and Control.
The spike in cases is largely concentrated in SoMa and the Tenderloin, which together are home to roughly 40% of the city’s unsheltered homeless population. However, it’s unclear what percentage of the cases are in homeless pups.
“When it comes to parvo, it’s not a question of [low-income people] wanting to take care of their pets, it’s more of a question of access,” said Geoffrey McFarland, community engagement manager for St. Anthony’s Foundation, a nonprofit social service group.
The PAWS program, a city-funded resource for low-income pet owners, has closed its waitlist due to a high demand for services, according to its website.
“The vet bill prices in San Francisco are off the hook,” said Jennifer Friedenbach, executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness. “A lot of the low-income people who have pets in the city go out of town for care.”
Puppies are especially susceptible to parvovirus, as are certain breeds, including rottweilers, bull terriers, and German shepherds, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Owners can protect their dogs with a series of vaccinations.
St. Anthony’s and animal care organizations are hosting a free vaccine clinic for dogs Monday from noon to 2 p.m. at the 100 block of Golden Gate Avenue.
Many people living on the streets have told The Standard they own a dog to keep watch while they sleep and to stave off loneliness and despair.