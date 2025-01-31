Skip to main content
Deadly virus spreading in Tenderloin’s canine population

A narrow urban alley is lined with colorful tents and graffiti-covered buildings. A person and a dog walk among the parked cars and utility poles overhead.
The spike in cases is concentrated in SoMa and the Tenderloin, which together are home to roughly 40% of the city’s homeless population. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
By David Sjostedt

A deadly virus is spreading among dogs in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

Cases of parvovirus — a highly contagious illness that can be fatal for dogs or cause seizures, dehydration, and rapid weight loss — have risen dramatically in the city since 2022, according to San Francisco Animal Care and Control.

The spike in cases is largely concentrated in SoMa and the Tenderloin, which together are home to roughly 40% of the city’s unsheltered homeless population. However, it’s unclear what percentage of the cases are in homeless pups. 

“When it comes to parvo, it’s not a question of [low-income people] wanting to take care of their pets, it’s more of a question of access,” said Geoffrey McFarland, community engagement manager for St. Anthony’s Foundation, a nonprofit social service group.

A man sits on the sidewalk next to a blue fire hydrant, accompanied by a dog. An electric scooter is nearby, and the wall behind has a weathered, painted look.
Parvovirus is a highly contagious illness that can be fatal for dogs or cause seizures, dehydration, and rapid weight loss. | Source: Camille Cohen/The Standard

The PAWS program, a city-funded resource for low-income pet owners, has closed its waitlist due to a high demand for services, according to its website. 

“The vet bill prices in San Francisco are off the hook,” said Jennifer Friedenbach, executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness. “A lot of the low-income people who have pets in the city go out of town for care.”

Puppies are especially susceptible to parvovirus, as are certain breeds, including rottweilers, bull terriers, and German shepherds, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Owners can protect their dogs with a series of vaccinations. 

Two dogs rest amid colorful clutter, one with eyes closed, soaking up the sunlight.
Honey and Sweetie lie in a pile of belongings on Willow Street. | Source: David Sjostedt/The Standard

St. Anthony’s and animal care organizations are hosting a free vaccine clinic for dogs Monday from noon to 2 p.m. at the 100 block of Golden Gate Avenue.

Many people living on the streets have told The Standard they own a dog to keep watch while they sleep and to stave off loneliness and despair. 

David Sjostedt can be reached at david@sfstandard.com

