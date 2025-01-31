A deadly virus is spreading among dogs in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.



Cases of parvovirus — a highly contagious illness that can be fatal for dogs or cause seizures, dehydration, and rapid weight loss — have risen dramatically in the city since 2022, according to San Francisco Animal Care and Control.



The spike in cases is largely concentrated in SoMa and the Tenderloin, which together are home to roughly 40% of the city’s unsheltered homeless population. However, it’s unclear what percentage of the cases are in homeless pups.