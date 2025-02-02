The Outer Richmond’s buzzy wine bar

If you haven’t heard, the Outer Richmond is the place to be. Well, at least if you’re at Rampant, which opened in the fall. The friendly and fun wine bar and bottle shop offers 16 thoughtfully curated by-the-glass selections of natural wines, as well as snacks like charcuterie, tinned fish, and hummus with pita. Follow the bar on Instagram for pop-ups and special evenings with visiting winemakers. With patrons sporting dad caps and mustaches, it could be in Bushwick, but it’s on Balboa Street, and owners Charlie O’Leary and Jack Pain, who live in the hood, fit right in themselves.