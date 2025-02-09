Skip to main content
What it’s like to be the Bay Area’s closest thing to Taylor Swift

Since she started performing in tribute band Swifty, Gillian Eichenberger has been swarmed by fans.

One woman is performing in a sparkling bodysuit with silver boots, the other in a white fringed outfit with white boots, singing into a microphone.
Performing as a Taylor Swift impersonator has been a wild, surreal ride for Gillian Eichenberger.
By Jillian D’Onfro

Millions of people watching the Super Bowl on Sunday will hope to catch a reaction shot of Taylor Swift, who’s dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. But a crowd in Mill Valley will get the Bay Area’s next best thing. 

The tribute band Swifty is playing a sold-out show Sunday at Sweetwater Music Hall. Since the band’s first performance last spring, it has attracted enthusiastic crowds — predominantly girls between 8 and 16, who swarm to the front to dance, belt the lyrics to “Cruel Summer,” and lob friendship bracelets onto the stage. For lead singer and Swift stand-in Gillian Eichenberger, it has been a wild, surreal ride. 

“It’s so cool. It’s crazy. They objectively know it’s not her, but they act like it is,” she said. 

Since she started performing with Swifty, the actor-singer-drama-teacher has found herself dazzled by some of the trappings of stardom. After each show, a crowd of girls will present posters for her signature, ask her to trade bracelets, and pepper her with questions. Sometimes they just smile up at her in wonder. 

“They’re either completely wide-eyed and silent or they want to hug me and talk to me about my life,” she said. “I have not had any lead-up to having any sort of celebrity, so being treated with this awe is very strange.”

A group of excited children is cheering energetically at a concert. They're leaning over a barrier with expressions of joy and excitement.
The primary demographic for Swifty's shows is 8- to 16-year-old girls, with a smattering of older women too. | Source: Hilary Knight/Marin Family Photography
A singer in a sparkly purple and silver outfit performs on stage with a microphone, surrounded by other musicians and instruments.
Eichenberger has several sparkly jumpsuits to perform in. | Source: Swifty Band
A woman in glittery attire talks to two children dressed in sparkly outfits. One child holds craft supplies while they appear engaged in a creative activity.
Even though the kids know she's not Taylor Swift, they treat her like a celebrity. | Source: Dean Boen

The endeavor started as a whim. Eichenberger’s resemblance to TayTay had already prompted her theater students to jokingly dub her “Miss Swift.” Depending on how she styles her hair or does her makeup, the likeness has prompted people to gush and even ask for photos: “I can’t wear red lipstick out if I don’t want comments,” she quipped.

When a student’s musician father suggested putting together a tribute show, she figured, why not? 

“It was like, ‘We’ll see if anybody shows up,’ and then it was like 1,000 people,” she said of that first show at a park in Ross. “We did not plan for the pandemonium that ensued.”

When the power cut out at one point, it didn’t even matter because of how loudly the audience was singing along. Since then, Eichenberger and the other members of Swifty have leaned into their Bay Area “Love Story.” Because several of them are Deadheads, they understand the culture of traditions, inside jokes, and fanaticism that can surround musicians. 

Swifty has gone from doing a sporadic show every few months to more regular bookings, including shows planned for April and May. Eichenberger bought herself several sequined outfits and a fluffy pink ballgown — and has upped her cardio routine. 

Musicians perform energetically on an outdoor stage at sunset, with a lively crowd gathered around. Strings of lights hang overhead, and palm trees are visible.
"There's something magical about seeing kids inspired, when they realize that they could sing and dance like this too," Eichenberger says. | Source: Dean Boen
A group of nine people stand on a stage facing the camera, smiling with a large, lively crowd in the background. The setting is outdoors with trees and sunlight.
Each show is "a beautiful rush of joy," the performer says. | Source: Hilary Knight/Marin Family Photography

“I’ve found myself really making sure I’m in shape to be able to sing and move and keep the intensity there,” she said. “I don’t find it surprising at all that Taylor runs on the treadmill to get ready for a show.”

Every gig so far has been “this beautiful rush of joy,” Eichenberger said, and she’s scheming on ways to incorporate more outfit changes, stagecraft, and cohesive flow into her Eras tour in miniature. While she has never attended a Swift concert, she has watched hours of video. 

“She’s such a magnetic performer,” Eichenberger said. “The more that I listen and perform, the deeper my love and respect for her grows.”

Jillian D’Onfro can be reached at jdonfro@sfstandard.com

