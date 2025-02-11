Daniel Tsai, former director of the federal insurance program Medicaid, will take over the Department of Public Health. The department has a roughly a $3 billion annual budget and is charged with tackling the fentanyl crisis, among other issues.

“I am excited and honored to be joining the Lurie administration and team at the Department of Public Health,” Tsai said in a statement. “This is all the more urgent given the opioid and homelessness crisis, and I look forward to partnering with stakeholders and individuals with lived experience to find new, data-driven approaches to tackling this important challenge.”