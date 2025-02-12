“This might seem crazy, but the most important thing to me (and someone like John) is the quality care of our animals and having customers taken care of,” Alcaraz wrote in an open letter on The Animal Connection’s website.

Instead of selling the business, Alcaraz hopes to give her store to the right owner. Her inspiration came from Pet Central, which went viral in fall 2023 when John Chan offered to sell his Chinatown shop for “$0.”

In the six years that she has owned the store, Alcaraz has bonded with all its animals: guinea pigs, birds, turtles, fish, and her favorite rat, Petunia — even the hissing cockroaches (a popular pet for young boys). But despite her affections, she’s looking to walk away in the next few months.

When Isabella Alcaraz talks to the creatures in her Sunset pet store, The Animal Connection, her voice ratchets up an octave, and her tone gets melodic. “Hey, baby!” she greets a fluffy chinchilla, Phoebe. An elderly rabbit, Jupiter, gets a scritch between the ears.

“I just want this place to be in good hands, because it’s really special,” she said.

Alcaraz is hoping that her unconventional offer will spark interested parties to reach out and keep alive the store’s legacy of offering adoptions, a wide range of products, and exotic pet foods (like crickets and “frozen feeders” for snakes). She’s stepping away because her family recently moved back to the Philippines, and she can’t balance regular flights around the globe with independently owning a small business in San Francisco.

While it’s not as cut and dry as passing along the keys, the model bucks the status quo, according to business broker Cheryl Maloney. Small biz entrepreneurs looking to sell usually bake into the price the work it took to get their shops up and running. The actual sale price is typically “a lot more” than the wholesale cost of the inventory, she noted.

In the case of both Pet Central and The Animal Connection, the business isn’t really “free.” Chan wanted to recoup his inventory investment of around $120,000 , while Alcaraz hopes to find someone to buy The Animal Connection’s products for “a couple hundred grand.”

Her relationship with The Animal Connection, which opened in the late 1980s, started when she would visit as a middle schooler with her guinea pig (named Hammy, because she had wanted a hamster) to get its nails clipped. In high school, she scored a summer job as an “animal caretaker,” and in college would pick up shifts during breaks.

The owner felt ready to retire and told Alcaraz she would “give it away if I took care of it and kept it alive,” she says. At only 22, Alcaraz decided to take the leap. She scrounged up the money for the inventory from a friend (“I just had to beg someone I knew to give me a loan”) and started learning on the job in April 2019.

Since then, she has taken on projects like modernizing the point-of-sale technology and expanding the range of insects for sale. And, of course, she has formed connections with both animals and customers.

“I talk to my friends who work in tech, and we have completely different lives,” she said. “Not everyone’s lucky enough to do fulfilling work, and I’m so grateful — it’s the best thing I could ever imagine doing, because I get to play with animals all day.”

Alcaraz declined to disclose revenue or whether the store is profitable but said she “would discuss numbers with any potential new owners.” The store has survived dramatic change over the years, she added, and has the legs “to be around for quite a while longer.”