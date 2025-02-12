The law criminalizes being outside with “camping paraphernalia ,” like sleeping bags or cookware, without written permission from property owners or the city. It includes a provision that anyone “causing, permitting, aiding, abetting or concealing” violations is subject to up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The ordinance cites public health and safety concerns, noting that the city counted 223 encampments in 2022-23 and collected 409 tons of trash. There are 614 homeless people in Fremont, according to 2024’s point-in-time count .

The Fremont City Council on Tuesday passed a sweeping anti-homeless law, making encampments illegal citywide, but service providers fear that a vaguely worded clause will prohibit them from offering food, clothing, and other assistance to people living on the street.

“This won’t be utilized randomly. We have to articulate the ‘why’ behind this. It’s not just someone sleeping on the street and camping; it has to be a concern impacting community well-being,” he said.

Police Chief Sean Washington suggested at the packed meeting that the law won’t be regularly enforced as most homeless people comply when asked to move on.

The law passed 6 to 1 after 73 people spoke during public comment, out of 205 who submitted cards to speak.

“Be the leaders of integrity we elected you to be,” 42-year-old nurse Bridget McShea said. “Align your intentions in tackling homelessness with a sustainable, multisector approach that focuses on housing first.”

Vice Mayor Desrie Campbell, the sole dissenting voice on the council, said she couldn’t support the ordinance as written, pointing to a lack of shelter beds.

“They’ve admitted the resources aren’t there,” she said. “Let’s fix what’s already broken instead of adding more.”

Local dentist Herb Chiu was in favor of the camping ban and attended the meeting. He told The Standard he often finds three homeless people sleeping outside his office and has to ask them to leave.

“We need to do something now,” the 69-year-old said.

Mayor Raj Salwan defended the ordinance, which takes effect in 30 days, saying it’s meant to keep public spaces accessible while helping those in need.