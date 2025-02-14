The cap would present a monumental shift and carve a billion-dollar hole in Bay Area universities’ budgets in coming years, hobbling a key driver of the region’s economy.

The order was directed at capping indirect costs at 15%. That is the money that funds institutions beyond the direct research: cleaning floors, maintaining buildings, keeping the lights on.

A Feb. 7 directive issued by the Trump administration would cap the funding Boxer received from the National Institutes of Health, which had granted more than $75 million to his research into an incurable neurodegenerative disorder called progressive supranuclear palsy.

UCSF neurology professor Adam Boxer anxiously faced the prospect of having to call off a landmark clinical trial before it started — one that could lead to the first effective drugs for a deadly brain disease.

Boxer and other scientists who spoke to The Standard said that they expect the federal assault on research funding to continue as long as President Trump is in office, and that the impact of slashing billions in research grant funding would ripple far beyond university campuses.

A judge blocked the order Monday following a lawsuit by 22 states, including California. But relief, like the court stay, is temporary.

The median indirect cost rate among those institutions was 48%. The NIH currently reimburses University of California campuses an average negotiated indirect cost rate of 59%, according to a UC spokesperson.

Two-thirds of the almost 3,000 grants received by Bay Area educational institutions in the 2024 fiscal year had indirect cost rates of more than 15%, meaning they would have been subject to cuts under the new NIH directive.

Money on the line

The Bay Area is home to some of the institutions that receive the most NIH funding in the country. To understand the potential local impact of the Trump directive, The Standard analyzed last year’s NIH grant data. If the directive had come during the 2024 fiscal year, the $1.6 billion in federal grant funding for Bay Area education institutions would have been cut by $282 million.

Last year, UCSF received nearly $815 million from the agency, more than any other U.S. academic institution except Johns Hopkins University. UCSF says it has been the top public university recipient of NIH funds for nearly two decades. Under the new rules limiting indirect costs, its grant funding would have been cut by $138 million.

The $613 million Stanford University received in NIH grants last year ranked it 10th in the country. It would have lost $114 million in 2024 if the cap had been in place. Stanford officials say future annual losses could reach $160 million.

Research institutes in the Bay Area were also significant recipients of NIH grant funding in 2024, taking in 316 grants worth $261 million.