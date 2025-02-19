Get ready, because Noise Pop is about to rip San Francisco out of its winter doldrums. Starting Thursday and running to March 2, the premier winter music fest has a fantastic lineup, with an eclectic mix of performances.
With more than 50 shows at the Independent, 1015 Folsom, Bottom of the Hill, and other venues around the city, Noise Pop attendees may find it difficult to see more than one per night — and while the temptation to drive is always there, finding parking in a nightlife-heavy neighborhood is always a challenge, so transit and ride-shares are best. With a little effort and foresight, anyone can enjoy the fest like a pro. Here’s what you need to know.
Noise Pop is an old-school festival, with access largely on a per-show basis (although GA wristbands are still available for $289). Unlike most outdoor summer weekend festivals, Noise Pop runs a full 10 days. Shows take place at midsize venues citywide, some of which are booked nearly every night. (Every year without fail, this is Great American Music Hall’s time to shine.) Notably, Kilowatt, which recently recovered its history as a punk bar, has eight events.
Noise Pop is all about the music. You won’t find Outside Lands’ overpriced food — no $48 Basque cheesecakes here! — a cannabis area, or do-gooders stationed at voter registration booths. And there’s definitely none of the Doritos Loco “activations” that have turned South by Southwest into such an orgy of brand synergy. Even the odd film screening at Noise Pop is rooted in music, like the documentary about Summer of Love psychedelic rockers the Flamin’ Groovies (showing Saturday at 4 Star Theater).
It’s true to its indie-rock roots
Founded in 1993 as a way to give broke San Franciscans an opportunity to see five shows for $5 each, Noise Pop has steadily evolved over 32 years, broadening to include West Coast hip-hop acts like Earl Sweatshirt (with Navy Blue and El Cousteau), playing Feb. 25-26 at Great American Music Hall, and giving surprising legacy acts a place to land. We’re looking at you, 1970s U.K. funk collective Cymande (Feb. 26 at August Hall).
But it’s still true to its roots: If you were downloading indie rock and synth-pop on iTunes during the 2000s, Noise Pop might be your dream festival. Early- to mid-aughts names like Les Savy Fav (Saturday), the American Analog Set (Feb. 27), and Mercury Rev (Feb. 28) populate this year’s bill, along with hometown heroes like Geographer (Friday), who have shown admirable career longevity.
Some stuff is sold out
It’s inevitable, but several high-profile shows sold out weeks ago. Tickets to see singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy, British power-pop veteran Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets, and the multitalented, Grammy-hoovering St. Vincent are — horrors — long gone. Anyone willing to shell out a few hundred bucks to see their idols can always try their luck on secondary markets, of course.
However, one of the best features of Noise Pop is the aptly named “Super Fan Badge.” Although steeply priced at $455 — and it, too, is sold out — it effectively guest-lists its holder at the door for every performance in the festival, no matter what.
Lastly, don’t sleep on the cathedral
Yeah, yeah, we just said St. Vincent is sold out. But Grace Cathedral, that Gothic Revival house of worship atop Nob Hill, might be the most extraordinary venue to see a show, having been the site of a secret 2023 rave by SF-born electronic producer Zhu and Illuminate’s laser projections. It’s where you’ll find the delicate sound of Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and Sea Lemon on Tuesday. Tickets are still up for grabs.