Get ready, because Noise Pop is about to rip San Francisco out of its winter doldrums. Starting Thursday and running to March 2, the premier winter music fest has a fantastic lineup , with an eclectic mix of performances.

With more than 50 shows at the Independent, 1015 Folsom, Bottom of the Hill, and other venues around the city, Noise Pop attendees may find it difficult to see more than one per night — and while the temptation to drive is always there, finding parking in a nightlife-heavy neighborhood is always a challenge, so transit and ride-shares are best. With a little effort and foresight, anyone can enjoy the fest like a pro. Here’s what you need to know.