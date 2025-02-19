Ad for campaign membership
Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

Everything you need to know about Noise Pop, SF’s biggest winter music fest

Indie-rock darlings, funk pioneers, and West Coast hip-hop prodigies converge on a dozen venues across town.

A person with long hair, partially dyed blonde, is sitting outdoors on a log. They are wearing a dark shirt with tattoos visible on their arms. Yellow flowers bloom in the background.
Soccer Mommy’s acoustic sound and clever covers make her a great addition to the Noise Pop lineup. | Source: Noise Pop
By Astrid Kane

Get ready, because Noise Pop is about to rip San Francisco out of its winter doldrums. Starting Thursday and running to March 2, the premier winter music fest has a fantastic lineup, with an eclectic mix of performances. 

With more than 50 shows at the Independent, 1015 Folsom, Bottom of the Hill, and other venues around the city, Noise Pop attendees may find it difficult to see more than one per night — and while the temptation to drive is always there, finding parking in a nightlife-heavy neighborhood is always a challenge, so transit and ride-shares are best. With a little effort and foresight, anyone can enjoy the fest like a pro. Here’s what you need to know.

Noise Pop is an old-school festival, with access largely on a per-show basis (although GA wristbands are still available for $289). Unlike most outdoor summer weekend festivals, Noise Pop runs a full 10 days. Shows take place at midsize venues citywide, some of which are booked nearly every night. (Every year without fail, this is Great American Music Hall’s time to shine.) Notably, Kilowatt, which recently recovered its history as a punk bar, has eight events.

Noise Pop is all about the music. You won’t find Outside Lands’ overpriced food — no $48 Basque cheesecakes here! — a cannabis area, or do-gooders stationed at voter registration booths. And there’s definitely none of the Doritos Loco “activations” that have turned South by Southwest into such an orgy of brand synergy. Even the odd film screening at Noise Pop is rooted in music, like the documentary about Summer of Love psychedelic rockers the Flamin’ Groovies (showing Saturday at 4 Star Theater). 

Four people wearing sunglasses are standing together in a sunny, desert-like landscape with mountains in the background. They're all dressed in dark, casual clothing.
Psych-rock quartet Mercury Rev formed more than 35 years ago, but they're still releasing new music. | Source: Noise Pop

It’s true to its indie-rock roots

Founded in 1993 as a way to give broke San Franciscans an opportunity to see five shows for $5 each, Noise Pop has steadily evolved over 32 years, broadening to include West Coast hip-hop acts like Earl Sweatshirt (with Navy Blue and El Cousteau), playing Feb. 25-26 at Great American Music Hall, and giving surprising legacy acts a place to land. We’re looking at you, 1970s U.K. funk collective Cymande (Feb. 26 at August Hall). 

Ad for campaign membership

But it’s still true to its roots: If you were downloading indie rock and synth-pop on iTunes during the 2000s, Noise Pop might be your dream festival. Early- to mid-aughts names like Les Savy Fav (Saturday), the American Analog Set (Feb. 27), and Mercury Rev (Feb. 28) populate this year’s bill, along with hometown heroes like Geographer (Friday), who have shown admirable career longevity.

Some stuff is sold out

It’s inevitable, but several high-profile shows sold out weeks ago. Tickets to see singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy, British power-pop veteran Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets, and the multitalented, Grammy-hoovering St. Vincent are — horrors — long gone. Anyone willing to shell out a few hundred bucks to see their idols can always try their luck on secondary markets, of course.

Related stories

A person is performing on stage, wearing a colorful hoodie with a tropical sunset design. They hold a microphone and wear sunglasses, with stage lights behind them.
Noise Pop drops full lineup for the 2025 festival — and it’s impressive
A performer in a sequined blue and gold outfit is energetically dancing and singing on stage, while another musician in a sports jersey and shorts plays a white electric guitar.
Chappell Roan’s magical set proves she’s Outside Lands’ true headliner
A dimly lit lounge with tables and chairs, featuring candles and flowers. Blue curtains and warm light create a cozy atmosphere. People are seated and chatting.
7 great San Francisco bars for large groups

However, one of the best features of Noise Pop is the aptly named “Super Fan Badge.” Although steeply priced at $455 — and it, too, is sold out — it effectively guest-lists its holder at the door for every performance in the festival, no matter what. 

People are standing in a large, dimly lit cathedral with tall arches and colorful lighting. An altar and large cross are visible in the background.
Grace Cathedral is an intensely — dare we say it — spiritual place to see Ben Gibbard or St. Vincent perform. | Source: Julie Makinen/The Standard

Lastly, don’t sleep on the cathedral

Yeah, yeah, we just said St. Vincent is sold out. But Grace Cathedral, that Gothic Revival house of worship atop Nob Hill, might be the most extraordinary venue to see a show, having been the site of a secret 2023 rave by SF-born electronic producer Zhu and Illuminate’s laser projections. It’s where you’ll find the delicate sound of Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and Sea Lemon on Tuesday. Tickets are still up for grabs.

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

CultureFestivalsMusicNoise Pop