Kawakami: Deebo Samuel’s exit is a sign of the 49ers’ new hard-line attitude

Think of Deebo Samuel’s inevitable departure from the 49ers — which will almost certainly happen in a matter of weeks — as the first concrete evidence of a different kind of attitude around team HQ heading into the most meaningful parts of the 2025 offseason.



It’s harder-edged. It’s a little more ruthless on the financial side. It’s a lot less forgiving on the performance side. It’s part course correction, going into the ninth season of the Kyle Shanahan/John Lynch era, and part full-speed preparation for the next stage — into the 2025 regular season and probably for years beyond that.



What I’ve heard from people who have talked to the 49ers over the last few weeks is consistent: Deebo was 20 pounds overweight at times last season, which at least partially led to his dramatic drop in production and sure doesn’t indicate that he’s still in his prime at 29. Meanwhile, Deebo clearly was frustrated during the season, saying on social media that he wasn’t getting enough chances to make plays. That frustration has not lessened.



So Deebo and the 49ers concurrently decided it was time to move on. Whether Deebo read the room before his end-of-season meeting with Shanahan and beat the 49ers to the punch by asking to be traded or whether the 49ers hit the eject button first, it feels different because it is different than anything else in this era.



Until recently, Deebo was a made man in 49ers land — one of Shanahan’s favorite players, a locker-room leader despite his previous 2022 trade request and difficult contract negotiation (or maybe even a little bit because of it), a team captain in 2023 and 2024, and, most importantly, the receiver/running back hybrid who saved the 2021 season and possibly ensured the continuation of the Shanahan/Lynch era back then.



But this time, nobody’s waiting around for Deebo and the 49ers to make up. The trade request proved that the relationship is over. He’s a past-tense 49er now.



“I don’t think you can really replace him,” George Kittle said of Deebo on USA Today’s “Sports Seriously” show. “We’re just going to have to build our offense a little bit differently because we don’t have that available to us. But Deebo’s a hell of a football player. I’ve loved being his teammate, I’ve loved sharing the field with him, I’ve loved going to war with him. If that is what happens and he gets traded, I’ll be very sad. But at the same time, I’m always happy for guys to get opportunities and that’s all you can ask for in the NFL.”