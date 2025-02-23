I hadn’t drunk enough of my “Zucker Punch” — a $10, cherry-red mix of tequila and fruit juice, bitter and sweet in all the wrong ways — to give a proper answer. Which, on a meta level, was fitting for this half-ironic, half-earnest tribute to “the man, the meme, the myth,” to quote the invitation for San Francisco’s first Mark Zuckerberg-themed rave.

I’d barely hit the five-minute mark at the Zuck Rave when a girl lobbed that question my way.

Behind the dance floor, a live AI-augmented app transformed partygoers’ faces into the Meta CEO’s likeness, an immersive art experience courtesy of the Fuzzy Place artist collective .

On Friday night, roughly 90 people packed into a warehouse loft in SoMa for the party. They danced around a Zuckerberg piñata, sipped tea while seated on cushions surrounded by giant paintings of headless women, blasted their way through Sonic levels in the VIP room, rode an electric train in circles, and even gyrated with giant pandas.

The rave was the brainchild of Pat Santiago, 27, co-founder of Accelr8 — a hacker house co-living startup that launched in 2024. “I’ve been in SF for six months, and I stopped going to networking events because they all felt so stuffy and insincere,” he said. “The idea was to make events people would find fun, where they could dance and chat to people. No nametags required.”

They’re not Zuck-stans, he added — “we’re poking fun at the meme … leaning into the metaverse irony.” If people need to blow off steam, they can smack the Zuck piñata, he added.

The real Zuckerberg has undergone a massive rebranding in recent years, from stammering, sweaty nerd in gray tees and sunscreen face to unapologetic, bulked up jiu-jitsu bro in designer drip. His glow-up goes hand in hand with his shifting policies and political maneuvers, including cutting DEI initiatives and fact-checkers and publicly praising Trump’s supposed bad-assery.

Last week the CEO announced he was laying off 5% of staff — an estimated 3,600 workers — only to announce a week later that execs’ bonus plans now included a 200% salary bump. A Pew research study published this month reported that 76% of Democrats view Zuck negatively — a significant stat in a city where 85% lean blue.

“It’s definitely something ironic, like it’s not a celebration of his character,” said Dillon Tiu, a 28-year-old software engineer, of the Zuck Rave.

A 30-something guy, who declined to share his name, said his first day at Meta was two days away. “Do I like Zuck? I guess I have to now,” he said. “I’m excited to be at a big company after working at a dysfunctional startup.”

“This actually seems like a legit party scene. … People aren’t aggressively networking,” said Mark, a 48-year-old system engineer working on an AI estate sales startup who declined to share his last name. He was intrigued by the theme. “I guess it’s Zuckerberg’s arc to turn from weird reptilian to jiu jitsu’s gold chain-tech bro,” he said. “Perhaps [that’s] symbolic of a shift in the zeitgeist of the whole nation.”

For all the vitriol Zuckerberg gets, we can’t forget his impact on social connection, Mark added. Yes, social media has been blamed for making us more isolated, but, “previously you’d leave high school, move out of town, and everyone you knew would disappear,” he said. “Zuck got so many people connected. … Facebook systematically changed everyone’s understanding of connection.”