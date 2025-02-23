Ad for campaign membership
Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

‘Are you Zuck or Cuck?’: We went to a Mark Zuckerberg-themed rave and it was meh-ta

A woman with long hair holds a blue lollipop in her mouth. She wears a large bow and a smartwatch. A neon sign with "Fuzzy Plac." is visible behind her.
Grace Ling enjoying a sucker at the Zuck Rave. | Source: Niki Williams for The Standard
By Zara Stone

“So, are you Zuck or Cuck?” 

I’d barely hit the five-minute mark at the Zuck Rave when a girl lobbed that question my way.

I hadn’t drunk enough of my “Zucker Punch” — a $10, cherry-red mix of tequila and fruit juice, bitter and sweet in all the wrong ways — to give a proper answer. Which, on a meta level, was fitting for this half-ironic, half-earnest tribute to “the man, the meme, the myth,” to quote the invitation for San Francisco’s first Mark Zuckerberg-themed rave. 

On Friday night, roughly 90 people packed into a warehouse loft in SoMa for the party. They danced around a Zuckerberg piñata, sipped tea while seated on cushions surrounded by giant paintings of headless women, blasted their way through Sonic levels in the VIP room, rode an electric train in circles, and even gyrated with giant pandas.

Behind the dance floor, a live AI-augmented app transformed partygoers’ faces into the Meta CEO’s likeness, an immersive art experience courtesy of the Fuzzy Place artist collective.

Related

A person in a white shirt is flexing their muscles, with a smile, against a dark background. Light streaks create a dynamic, blurred effect.
Rave now, die later: Inside an anti-aging dance party at a private club in Marin
Two men stand behind DJ equipment in a cafe with large windows. One adjusts headphones, the other wears sunglasses. Diners are seated at tables nearby.
What kind of meatball goes to a daytime rave at Ikea?
A lively outdoor music event with a DJ playing, surrounded by dancing and cheering people, modern decor, greenery, and a cameraman filming the crowd's excitement.
Photos: A secret estate in Napa hosts an EDM rave starring Meduza

The rave was the brainchild of Pat Santiago, 27, co-founder of Accelr8 — a hacker house co-living startup that launched in 2024. “I’ve been in SF for six months, and I stopped going to networking events because they all felt so stuffy and insincere,” he said. “The idea was to make events people would find fun, where they could dance and chat to people. No nametags required.” 

Ad for campaign membership

They’re not Zuck-stans, he added — “we’re poking fun at the meme … leaning into the metaverse irony.”  If people need to blow off steam, they can smack the Zuck piñata, he added.

Three people at a party hold drinks and smile. One person holds a colorful, cartoonish piñata. The room is dimly lit with vibrant, purple lights.
Who will be first to try the Zuck piñata? | Source: Niki Williams for The Standard
Four people are sitting on a fluffy, bright green couch against a dark wall. One is holding a drink, another is adjusting sunglasses. The mood is casual and friendly.
Zuck Rave goers chill with their Threads Tequila shots, Zucker Punch cocktails, and glasses of water. | Source: Niki Williams for The Standard

The real Zuckerberg has undergone a massive rebranding in recent years, from stammering, sweaty nerd in gray tees and sunscreen face to unapologetic, bulked up jiu-jitsu bro in designer drip. His glow-up goes hand in hand with his shifting policies and political maneuvers, including cutting DEI initiatives and fact-checkers and publicly praising Trump’s supposed bad-assery.

Last week the CEO announced he was laying off 5% of staff — an estimated 3,600 workers — only to announce a week later that execs’ bonus plans now included a 200% salary bump. A Pew research study published this month reported that 76% of Democrats view Zuck negatively — a significant stat in a city where 85% lean blue.

“It’s definitely something ironic, like it’s not a celebration of his character,” said Dillon Tiu, a 28-year-old software engineer, of the Zuck Rave.

A 30-something guy, who declined to share his name, said his first day at Meta was two days away. “Do I like Zuck? I guess I have to now,” he said. “I’m excited to be at a big company after working at a dysfunctional startup.” 

“This actually seems like a legit party scene. … People aren’t aggressively networking,” said Mark, a 48-year-old system engineer working on an AI estate sales startup who declined to share his last name. He was intrigued by the theme. “I guess it’s Zuckerberg’s arc to turn from weird reptilian to jiu jitsu’s gold chain-tech bro,” he said. “Perhaps [that’s] symbolic of a shift in the zeitgeist of the whole nation.”

For all the vitriol Zuckerberg gets, we can’t forget his impact on social connection, Mark added. Yes, social media has been blamed for making us more isolated, but, “previously you’d leave high school, move out of town, and everyone you knew would disappear,” he said. “Zuck got so many people connected. … Facebook systematically changed everyone’s understanding of connection.”

“I’ve never trusted him,” he added, “but I’m glad he’s coming into his main character phase.”

The image shows a lively, blurry scene of people dancing energetically on a checkered floor, surrounded by a vibrant crowd, with red neon lights in the background.
The AI Zucks are dancing - time to party. | Source: Niki Williams for The Standard
A person in colorful rave attire smiles, wearing LED accessories and glasses, gesturing peace signs. The background has vibrant graffiti and a red curtain.
Every party is a Zuck party in Meta-land. | Source: Niki Williams for The Standard

Grace Ling, 27 — founder of Design Buddies, a community boasting over two million design pros — felt the rave could have pushed its theme even further. “It’s a fun tech party … not necessarily a Zuck party,” she said.  

She tries to stay away from politics, she said, but Instagram has been a pivotal part of her content-creator career. “I love social media, and I love what he’s created,” Ling said of Zuckerberg. “It helped me quit my corporate job. Zuck probably has bigger, more fancy parties to go to than this, but I think he’d be cool with it, and would probably love to join.”

A party scene with a person in a fluffy pink bird costume, people dancing, and colorful decorations under purple lights. The floor is checkered black and white.
A dancing chicken added to the chill vibes at the Zuck rave. | Source: Niki Williams for The Standard
A woman in an orange dress and sunglasses holds a microphone in a vibrant room with neon lights and heart decorations. A man in skull-patterned attire watches her.
Rapper Coco Kitty performs at the Zuck Rave. | Source: Niki Williams for The Standard

“Zuckerberg’s always been divisive,” said Jonathan Chiang, 34, the SoMa-based founder of a decentralized healthcare data startup. “There’s always people that want to chase after him because he’s a billionaire, but I think that you have to take ownership from the successes and the failures … that kinda gets swept under the rug.”

Then again, Zuck’s recent corporate moves have not wowed him. “He bought WhatsApp and Instagram, and hired a lot of engineers,” Chiang said. “Like, if you didn’t buy them, you’re fucking useless right now. Also, what the fuck is the metaverse, what is Oculus?” 

Plus, fakery is endemic on Instagram, he added, questioning the validity of his own 328,000 followers. “Who knows how many of those are even real?” Chiang said. “I’m living in the Meta Zuckerverse, and it’s the fugazi.”

A woman smiles while riding a small, black, boat-shaped amusement ride. Nearby, a person in a hoodie takes a photo. The background is colorful and vibrant.

Partygoers take a train ride to nowhere. | Source: Niki Williams for The Standard
The room features eclectic decor with neon lights and patterns. People sit on colorful couches, and a projector shows a scene. A mannequin wears a pink hat.
A dancing Zuck is the backdrop to the party - AI overlays attendee's heads with Zuck. | Source: Niki Williams for The Standard

Screenwriter Adam Pachter, 54, from Boston, summed it up bluntly: “I thought Zuck sucks, but I already had a ticket.” 

Pachter, who scored his entry as a twofer at the GenAI Tech Pitch Roast Comedy Show at Manny’s, added, “I like the Zucker Punch about as much as I like him, which isn’t much.”

He didn’t always feel this way, he said. “My impression of Zuck changed wildly when he bent the knee and kissed the ass of Trump,” he said. “Going from banning Trump or restricting his access because he was inciting an insurrection to giving him a million dollars to be front row at his inauguration … that’s a huge difference.

By the time I left, around 1.30 a.m., the pinata was still dangling, untouched — a reminder that, despite all the angst, the animosity wasn’t strong enough to warrant any violent stick-swinging.

Santiago was pleased with how things went, and is already brainstorming his next rave (he also throws ice cream socials, cornhole parties, and hot pot nights). “I’m thinking maybe a WeWork, Adam Neumann-themed rave,” he said.

Zara Stone can be reached at zstone@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

BiohackingCultureFacebookMark ZuckerbergMetaNightlifeStartups