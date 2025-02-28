Since he took ownership of Rocco’s Cafe just over a year ago, Rotella has lost an estimated $1,500 in nightly revenue to food trucks that park outside his Italian restaurant on what would otherwise be his busiest nights.

Every week, from Thursday to Sunday, illegal food trucks pull up near his SoMa restaurant and steal dozens of his customers, he says.

The three food trucks The Standard spotted Feb. 7 on or near Folsom Street are operating illegally, according to the city.

“The city doesn’t do anything about it,” said Rotella, who last year moved his closing time from 2 a.m. to 11 p.m. because he couldn’t afford to keep longer hours with dwindling customers. “It’s insulting to an operator paying rent and permits for a truck to just pull up and sell food.”

Food trucks say they don’t compete unfairly because they serve after nearby restaurants close, but Rotella is one of three Folsom Street restaurateurs who say they’ve lost business or been forced to close earlier because of trucks and hot dog carts operating without proper permits.

The Brothers.SF truck on Folsom Street between Seventh and Langton has a Department of Public Health permit to sell food but does not have one from the Department of Public Works to operate on the street. The Brothers.SF truck parked at 11th and Harrison streets has no permit from either department. The Plaza Garibaldy truck has permits from both departments but is allowed to sell food only at 475 California St., in the Financial District — more than a mile from Folsom.

A representative of the Department of Public Health said it investigates illegal street vending every day through a multi-agency task force created in 2022. When asked if the unit proactively patrols the city after business hours, the department did not respond.

The city has received seven complaints since 2021 about food vending on Folsom Street between Sixth and 12th streets and one at 11th and Harrison streets, according to DPW. Inspectors have issued five notices of correction and two notices of violation, the latter carrying a $100 fine, to illegal food vendors near Folsom since March 2024, including at least one that stemmed from a complaint.

Between July 1, 2023, and Dec. 19, 2024, the task force conducted 313 inspections citywide and impounded food or other merchandise 239 times.