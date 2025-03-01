Ehrenberg is not alone in protesting the crimes of fast fashion. In the face of high production costs, a cadre of young designers is turning to trash, scrap, and deadstock for inspiration. The fact that this trash fashion originates in San Francisco is not random. It’s a function of local designers’ deep commitment to sustainability and their lack of mainstream fashion cred: When everyone claims your city’s style sucks, what do you have to lose?

“It’s a direct commentary on consumption and the flaws in our modern existence,” said the line’s 22-year-old founder and designer, Joey Ehrenberg. “It’s a protest against our own destruction, and it’s about taking action to shift our course, one piece of trash at a time.”

On a cold, windy Saturday in the Castro, models in leather bibs and velvety shorts emerged from MAG Galleries to brave the elements on an improvised runway (the sidewalk). The clothes, from emerging fashion brand J.Ehren, had been made from materials collected from the city’s sometimes filthy streets. It was literally trash. Beautiful trash.

The J.ehren show, which had to run twice to accommodate high demand, was part of “Garbage Age Fashion and Art,” an exhibition by artist collective Piles of San Francisco , whose name is a nod to both the plush, looping fibers that stick out of fabric and to heaps of refuse.

Many other local designers are embracing this scrappiness. The party-forward, sultry label By Vicious by community organizer Vile Honey has been putting together trash-forward runway shows where emerging designers showcase their work, while Tori Ewald last year launched the upcycled T-shirt brand Delicate Cycle.

“Not having access to the usual materials made upcycling an instinctive choice for me,” said Ehrenberg, who grew up in South Carolina where his father worked at a printing roll company and his mother worked in an eyeglass store. He always had a limited budget for fashion creations. For the showcase, he used discarded upholstery, “ice-dyed” tapestry materials, and scrap leather sourced from city streets by fellow Piles Collective member Liz Cahill.

Capitol Arts, the Mission event space and production studio, held an ethereal fashion show in November for the launch of Neverend, a brand selling mesh dresses, “scrunchie” silk bras, and intricate cargo skirts made entirely from scrap and second-hand fabric.

Neverend is the passion project of Hailey Slocum, who was working as a senior designer at Levi’s when she began dreaming up her sustainable brand. She wanted the aesthetic to be “high fashion and avant-garde, cool as hell — no crunchy, boxy, unflattering, raw flax crap.”

After leaving the jeans giant in 2024, Slocum began making frequent trips from the city up to Sebastopol to raid The Legacy, a thrift store with “a hot-mess, perpetual-garage-sale vibe.” She stalks estate sales to search for discarded fabric to transform into sexy, see-through dresses, doll-like tops, and on-trend cargo pants.

The decision to source everything second-hand came as much from observing the challenging relationship with sustainability at Levi’s as it did from sheer practicality. “Even when I was working at Levi’s, we constantly saw fabric price increases,” Slocum says.