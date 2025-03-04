This week’s guest is Sarah Shourd, an American writer, educator, and activist who spent 410 days in solitary confinement as a political hostage in Iran. Her experience drove her to become a leading voice against mass incarceration and prison isolation.

During Shourd’s incarceration, music was a source of strength. “Once I started to let my guard down and realized that the women guards were not going to hurt me and that we were in a section where the male guards couldn’t come, I danced naked, I made music on the walls, and I would sing so loud that the guards would barge in and tell me to be quiet,” she recalled. “I would just sing louder.”

Growing up in Chicago with a single mother who escaped an abusive relationship, Shourd’s earliest memories are scored to Tracy Chapman’s “She’s Got Her Ticket,” which became the anthem of their cross-country trek to California. “The world exploded for me,” Shourd said of that journey. “I remember it in vibrant color.”