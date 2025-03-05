Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

15 things to do in SF this week, from block parties to the return of Rebecca Black

Get ready for an alleyway dance party, vintage fashion market, and one big protest.

A person wearing a colorful, patterned outfit browses through racks of vibrant, eclectic clothing displayed in front of an arched architectural backdrop.
Shop an epic vintage sale Sunday at the Ferry Building. | Source: Pickwick Vintage
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

Downtown First Thursdays block party

Attendees dance to the music
It's always a party at Downtown First Thursdays. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Dance music bassist Blu DeTiger will DJ this gathering that shuts down Second Street with outdoor bars, alleyway dancing, and community art.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, March 6, 5 to 10 p.m.
Address
Market and Second streets

Superfine Art Fair 

More than 150 artists display their work and stylish homewares at this annual fair.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, March 6, and Friday, March 7, 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, March 8, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, March 9, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address
Fort Mason Center

Stand Up for Science Protest at Civic Center

Gather with fellow concerned citizens as major cities across the U.S. put on a coordinated rally against government shutdowns of vital scientific research.

Website
Reserve
Date and time
Friday, March 7, 1 to 3 p.m.
Address
Civic Center Plaza, 335 McAllister St.

Rebecca Black at Bimbo’s

Fitting that the “Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday” YouTube sensation turned legitimately good DJ will play this historic North Beach club on … you guessed it.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, March 7, 8 p.m.
Address
Bimbo's 365 Club, 1025 Columbus Ave.

SF Symphony for L.A. fire relief concert

Hear works by Copland, Rachmaninoff, and Dvorak at Davies Symphony Hall while raising money for our SoCal friends.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, March 8, 7:30 p.m.
Address
Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave.

Sensory Soiree

Interactive stations stimulate the senses as stories “come alive” through smell, sound, and taste.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, March 19, 6 to 9 p.m.
Address
Wave Collective, 663 Haight St.

Innerspace We-Topia performance and art party

A group of six people are posing closely together in vibrant and eclectic outfits. They are smiling and seem to be enjoying a festive moment indoors.
Partygoers dress up for the Innerspace event. | Source: Robbie Sweeny

The CounterPulse dance studio hosts a night of immersive art installations, DJs, live music, dance performances, auctions, and cocktails.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, March 6, 7 p.m.
Address
CounterPulse, 80 Turk St.

Pretty Gritty group art show and party

Dozens of artists, bands, and live darkroom painting fill the old Rayko Photo Center to benefit local photographer Bill Daniel’s next big project.

Website
Pretty Gritty
Date and time
Friday, March 7, 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, March 8, noon to 11 p.m.; Sunday, March 9, noon to 6 p.m.
Address
428 3rd St.

North Beach First Fridays art crawl

Cafe Trieste, Club Fugazi, and many other venues host poetry readings, art shows, acrobats, and live jazz, Americana, and folk music.

Website
North Beach First Fridays
Date and time
Friday, March 7, 5 p.m.
Address
Multiple locations

Shapes dance party

Boogie at Bergerac, the intimate bar beneath Audio, for the launch of the Shapes house and techno party series.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, March 7, 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address
Bergerac, 316 11th St.

Golden Hour rooftop DJ set

This secret-location day party features G. Felix from Desert Hearts spinning under a blanket of sun or fog, depending on if Karl gets an invite.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, March 8, 3 to 7 p.m.
Address
Secret location

Lane 8 at Cow Palace

A crowded concert venue features a brightly lit, circular stage surrounded by an audience. Colorful lights and large speakers create an energetic atmosphere.
A show at Cow Palace, which has recently been booking EDM acts. | Source: The Cow Palace

Ethereal house music producer Lane 8 throws a “This Never Happened” no-phones party so listeners can lock in at the Daly City rodeo warehouse.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, March 8, 7 p.m.
Address
Cow Palace, 2600 Geneva Ave.

Two-AM Warehouse Afters

Doors open at 1 a.m. for this gritty rave at a secret location.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, March 8, 1 a.m.
Address
Secret location

Pickwick Vintage Show

Check out classic fashion, jewelry, and other treasures from more than 70 vendors at the Ferry Building, as this epic curator visits from L.A.

A hall is filled with racks of clothes and people.
Exhibitors from across California share their best vintage looks at the Ferry Building. | Source: Pickwick Vintage
Website
Pickwick Vintage Show
Date and time
Sunday, March 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address
Ferry Building Grand Hall, 1 Ferry Building

Robotics Club SF humanoid launch party

Join roboticists and machine-learning enthusiasts to talk about the future of intelligence automation and see the debut of Feather Robotics’ “affordable” humanoid.

Website
Register
Date and time
Sunday, March 9, 11 a.m.
Address
Register for location

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

ArtConcertsCultureDanceeventsFestivalsMusicNight MarketsOutgoers