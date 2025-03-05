15 things to do in SF this week, from block parties to the return of Rebecca Black

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
Dance music bassist Blu DeTiger will DJ this gathering that shuts down Second Street with outdoor bars, alleyway dancing, and community art.
- Date and time
- Thursday, March 6, 5 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- Market and Second streets
More than 150 artists display their work and stylish homewares at this annual fair.
- Date and time
- Thursday, March 6, and Friday, March 7, 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, March 8, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, March 9, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Address
- Fort Mason Center
Gather with fellow concerned citizens as major cities across the U.S. put on a coordinated rally against government shutdowns of vital scientific research.
- Website
- Reserve
- Date and time
- Friday, March 7, 1 to 3 p.m.
Fitting that the “Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday” YouTube sensation turned legitimately good DJ will play this historic North Beach club on … you guessed it.
- Date and time
- Friday, March 7, 8 p.m.
Hear works by Copland, Rachmaninoff, and Dvorak at Davies Symphony Hall while raising money for our SoCal friends.
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 8, 7:30 p.m.
Interactive stations stimulate the senses as stories “come alive” through smell, sound, and taste.
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 19, 6 to 9 p.m.
The CounterPulse dance studio hosts a night of immersive art installations, DJs, live music, dance performances, auctions, and cocktails.
- Date and time
- Thursday, March 6, 7 p.m.
- Address
- CounterPulse, 80 Turk St.
Dozens of artists, bands, and live darkroom painting fill the old Rayko Photo Center to benefit local photographer Bill Daniel’s next big project.
- Website
- Pretty Gritty
- Date and time
- Friday, March 7, 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, March 8, noon to 11 p.m.; Sunday, March 9, noon to 6 p.m.
- Address
- 428 3rd St.
Cafe Trieste, Club Fugazi, and many other venues host poetry readings, art shows, acrobats, and live jazz, Americana, and folk music.
- Website
- North Beach First Fridays
- Date and time
- Friday, March 7, 5 p.m.
- Address
- Multiple locations
Boogie at Bergerac, the intimate bar beneath Audio, for the launch of the Shapes house and techno party series.
- Date and time
- Friday, March 7, 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Address
- Bergerac, 316 11th St.
This secret-location day party features G. Felix from Desert Hearts spinning under a blanket of sun or fog, depending on if Karl gets an invite.
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 8, 3 to 7 p.m.
- Address
- Secret location
Ethereal house music producer Lane 8 throws a “This Never Happened” no-phones party so listeners can lock in at the Daly City rodeo warehouse.
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 8, 7 p.m.
- Address
- Cow Palace, 2600 Geneva Ave.
Doors open at 1 a.m. for this gritty rave at a secret location.
- Website
- RSVP
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 8, 1 a.m.
- Address
- Secret location
Check out classic fashion, jewelry, and other treasures from more than 70 vendors at the Ferry Building, as this epic curator visits from L.A.
- Website
- Pickwick Vintage Show
- Date and time
- Sunday, March 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Join roboticists and machine-learning enthusiasts to talk about the future of intelligence automation and see the debut of Feather Robotics’ “affordable” humanoid.
- Website
- Register
- Date and time
- Sunday, March 9, 11 a.m.
- Address
- Register for location