In Wednesday’s episode of the “This Is Gavin Newsom” podcast, the California governor spoke out against transgender athletes participating in women’s sports, a highly contentious issue that has galvanized Republicans and was a wedge issue during the 2024 presidential election.

Just one episode in, he’s already pissing off members of his own party.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new podcast was supposed to be an olive branch to the conservative movement and a way for Democrats to get a foothold in a media landscape some say is dominated by Republican voices.

“I think it is an issue of fairness,” Newsom said during a conversation with Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and supporter of President Donald Trump. “It is deeply unfair.”

Newsom’s comments came as Democrats nationwide are trying to regroup and strategize for the 2026 midterms and, eventually, the 2028 presidential election. Some critics of Kamala Harris’ bid for the White House have argued that Democrats are out of touch on key issues, including those surrounding transgender athletes.

The state Legislature’s LGBTQ caucus, chaired by Assemblymember Christopher Ward of San Diego, wrote in a statement that it was “profoundly sickened and frustrated” by the governor’s remarks.

“Charlie Kirk is a vile bigot, and standing with him on this issue is profoundly disturbing,” the San Francisco lawmaker said in a statement Thursday. He acknowledged Newsom’s work as an LGBTQ advocate, a stance he said required “courage” from the governor.

Newsom concurred that Democrats are losing voters on the topic. “We’re getting crushed on it,” he said. “Crushed. Crushed.”

During the podcast, Kirk asserted that public opinion largely sides with Republicans on the question of trans athletes competing in women’s sports. “You guys are giving us an 80-20 issue,” Kirk said.

At the federal level, Senate Democrats this week blocked a bill from Republicans that would have banned federally funded schools from allowing transgender women and girls to participate in women’s sports. The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, introduced by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), failed in a 51-45 vote.

“All students deserve the academic and health benefits of sports activity, and until Donald Trump began obsessing about it, playing on a team consistent with one’s gender has not been a problem since the standard was passed in 2013,” they wrote.

In response to criticism of the podcast, the governor’s office said Newsom “has said discussions on this issue should be guided by fairness, dignity, and respect.”

“He rejects the right wing’s cynical attempt to weaponize this debate as an excuse to vilify individual kids,” the statement said. “The Governor’s position is simple: stand with all kids and stand up to bullies.”

Newsom’s criticism of the Democratic stance on transgender athletes is notable as he has long been perceived as an ardent supporter of LGBTQ rights in a state known as a trailblazer on the issue. In 2004, when he was mayor of San Francisco, Newsom officiated same-sex weddings at a time when they were not legal in California.