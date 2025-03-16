‘You messed with the wrong bureaucrats’: Federal workers rally against DOGE cuts

To Elon Musk’s team at the Department of Government Efficiency, Hai Binh Nguyen may be another faceless bureaucrat. But to many of her colleagues, she’s a voice for people whose lives and livelihoods are on the line as DOGE continues to slash thousands of jobs from the federal government.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau enforcement attorney was one of hundreds of federal employees and supporters who rallied Sunday at San Francisco City Hall to protest what they described as an assault on public services by the Trump administration.