A big restaurant with big heart breathes life into a block of Downtown Oakland

So it is understandable that restaurateurs Sophia Akbar and her husband Paul Iglesias first decided on a concept they thought would have mass appeal: Eastern Mediterranean. And it is even better that they did a vibe check before proceeding.

If restaurants are shrinking , then Jaji is bucking the trend. The upscale, modern Afghan restaurant, which opened at the end of January in downtown Oakland, is big. Like 5,000-square-feet big. At a time when restaurants seem to be closing as quickly as they are opening, it is not a space you take on casually.

Eat Here Now is a first look at some of the newest, hottest restaurants around – the ones we think are worth visiting. We dine once, feed you our thoughts, and let you take it from there.

Eastern Mediterranean, a rather vague amalgamation of the food of many countries (with menus often led by mezze platters starring hummus), is trending nationally, with Dalida leading the way in SF. But Iglesias recalls arguing with his wife for months. “Sophia just pushed back on everything I wanted to do,” Iglesias says. Then, just as they were about to launch, Akbar realized, “I can’t do this.”

The original plan was that Akbar, who is Afghan-American, could oversee the couple’s second restaurant, while Iglesias would focus on their first, Parche , a colorful, ceviche-centric tribute to his Colombian heritage, which opened in 2023 just down the block. This sophomore effort was set to be even more ambitious, with 150 seats, a bar, a private dining room, and a yet-to-open “speakeasy” called BakBar.

It wasn’t true to her roots. After eight years of marriage, Iglesias had been eating Akbar’s family’s Afghan food and had learned to cook it. He gave it to her straight: “If you want to do Afghan, just say it. Your move is my move.”

This romantic, in-it-together line had been used before. It was something Akbar boldly told Iglesias when they first started dating. And he’d been waiting to use it in return. It spoke to the heart of the heroic journey the first-time-owners were taking on, forming two restaurants inspired by their respective heritages, presenting newfangled takes on cuisines outside the mainstream culinary conversation. The result? Parche and Jaji have breathed life into a block of downtown Oakland that needs it, bookending a strip of Broadway that lost the popular Mexican restaurant Calavera last year (and where Iglesias once worked).

On a recent Friday night at 8 pm, Jaji is bumping. Nearly all of the seats are filled. Exactly 327 flowy swatches of fabric hang dramatically from the high ceilings, their delicious sherbet-orange hues representing poppies, an Afghan symbol of sacrifice from World War I. Akbar’s mother cut and hemmed each piece, just a tiny example of the family affair behind Jaji. In fact, the pretty restaurant, is named after her mother’s Pashtun tribe.