No panels, no forced networking, just chill hangs with fellow builders at an Irish bar.
- Date and time
- Thursday, March 20, 5:30 p.m.
- Address
- Register for location
See emerging poets share their work on the pool deck of the Phoenix Hotel, accompanied by live music and dancers.
- Date and time
- Thursday, March 20, 6:30 p.m.
- Address
- Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.
This 80s-inspired interactive variety show fills Monarch’s new side venue, 200 Channels, with sexy comedy.
- Date and time
- Thursday, March 14 - Saturday, April 19
- Address
- 200 Channels, 111 6th St.
Mary Shelley’s pioneering sci-fi tale comes alive through dance featuring terrifying costumes and a haunting score.
- Date and time
- Thursday, March 20 - Wednesday, March 26, 7:30 p.m.
- Address
- SF Ballet, 455 Franklin St.
Complimentary wine and tea, tons of shops open late, and local artists line Irving St to celebrate the start of spring.
- Date and time
- Friday, March 21, 5 to 8 p.m.
- Address
- 1108 Irving St.
Hear scores from Mario, Zelda, Kirby, Metroid, Star Fox, Smash Bros and more played on piano, cello, and violin at this gorgeous, resonant cathedral.
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 22, 7 to 9 p.m.
House, disco, and master of everything in between, Brooklyn’s The Lot Radio resident Prince Klassen takes over this dancey wine bar.
- Date and time
- Thursday, March 20, 9 p.m.
- Address
- Bar Part Time, 496 14th St.
British trance legend’s LSR/CITY tour brings so, so many lasers to Bill Graham for anyone trying to be hypnotically illuminated.
- Date and time
- Friday, March 21, 8 p.m.
- Address
- Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
This Ethiopian restaurant-turned-club stacks up the tables to make room for a sweaty dance-up with a slew of local house DJs.
- Date and time
- Friday, March 21, 9 p.m.
Top NYC club, house, and techno DJs spin til late in a secret location.
- Date and time
- Friday, March 21, 9 p.m.
- Address
- Secret location
The Hindu festival of color brings live music, DJs, and plenty of color powder and water to toss around atop SVN West’s roof.
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 22, noon to 5 p.m.
- Address
- SVN West, 10 Van Ness Ave.
12 teams race in front of the Golden Gate Bridge with DJs and roaming performances at the race stadium.
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 22 - Sunday, March 23
- Address
- Race Village, 1 Yacht Rd.
Pick from 80,000 free tulips blanketing Union Square, but arrive early for the best buds.
- Website
- Tulip Day information
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 22, 1 p.m.
- Address
- Union Square
This black-tie benefit ball raises money for a critical cause with a fancy night of music and drinks in One Sansome’s giant glass conservator.
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 22, 6 - 11 p.m.
Burning Man theme camps like Duck Pond, Mystopia, Comfort and Joy, and Opulent Chill bring their best art, lasers, and DJs to this Mission club for a multimedia extravaganza.
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 22, 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Address
- Public Works, 161 Erie St.
With a top-notch sound system, epic visuals, and DJs from Thump Therapy and Garage Acccess, this artsy Mission warehouse asks you to indulge in trusted self-destruction.
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 22, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Address
- TBA - Mission District
Explore carnival games, nature activities, live music, street food, and local vendors at this annual Portola neighborhood gathering.
- Website
- Bloom Shaboom
- Date and time
- Sunday, March 23, 1 p.m.
- Address
- 2675 San Bruno Ave.
Watch the original Tron film on DNA Lounge’s big screen followed by a neon dance party plus Hubba Hubba Revue’s burlesque show.
- Date and time
- Sunday, March 23, doors @ 7:30 p.m.
- Address
- DNA Lounge, 375 11th St.