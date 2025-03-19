Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

The 18 best things to do in SF this week, from SailGP boat races to techno raves

Get ready for an exciting week in San Francisco, starting with Holi rooftop parties and thrilling sailboat races.

A jubilant crowd celebrates by tossing vibrant colored powders into the air, creating a rainbow explosion against a clear blue sky.
Start your weekend with a rooftop dance party to celebrate Holi.
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

tldr Tech Happy Hour

No panels, no forced networking, just chill hangs with fellow builders at an Irish bar.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, March 20, 5:30 p.m.
Address
Register for location

Poolside Poets

See emerging poets share their work on the pool deck of the Phoenix Hotel, accompanied by live music and dancers.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, March 20, 6:30 p.m.
Address
Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.

Remote Control burlesque game show

This 80s-inspired interactive variety show fills Monarch’s new side venue, 200 Channels, with sexy comedy.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, March 14 - Saturday, April 19
Address
200 Channels, 111 6th St.

SF Ballet presents Frankenstein

Mary Shelley’s pioneering sci-fi tale comes alive through dance featuring terrifying costumes and a haunting score.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, March 20 - Wednesday, March 26, 7:30 p.m.
Address
SF Ballet, 455 Franklin St.

Inner Sunset Spring Equinox Art Walk

Complimentary wine and tea, tons of shops open late, and local artists line Irving St to celebrate the start of spring.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, March 21, 5 to 8 p.m.
Address
1108 Irving St.

Nintendo in Concert at Grace Cathedral

Hear scores from Mario, Zelda, Kirby, Metroid, Star Fox, Smash Bros and more played on piano, cello, and violin at this gorgeous, resonant cathedral.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, March 22, 7 to 9 p.m.
Address
Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St.

Prince Klassen at Bar Part Time

House, disco, and master of everything in between, Brooklyn’s The Lot Radio resident Prince Klassen takes over this dancey wine bar.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, March 20, 9 p.m.
Address
Bar Part Time, 496 14th St.

Gareth Emery – LSR/CITY Cyberpunk concert 

British trance legend’s LSR/CITY tour brings so, so many lasers to Bill Graham for anyone trying to be hypnotically illuminated.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, March 21, 8 p.m.
Address
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Bay Area Is Underground DJ party

This Ethiopian restaurant-turned-club stacks up the tables to make room for a sweaty dance-up with a slew of local house DJs.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, March 21, 9 p.m.
Address
Club Waziema, 543 Divisadero St.

HydeFM techno rave

Top NYC club, house, and techno DJs spin til late in a secret location.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, March 21, 9 p.m.
Address
Secret location

Holi rooftop dance party

The Hindu festival of color brings live music, DJs, and plenty of color powder and water to toss around atop SVN West’s roof.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, March 22, noon to 5 p.m.
Address
SVN West, 10 Van Ness Ave.

SailGP boat races

12 teams race in front of the Golden Gate Bridge with DJs and roaming performances at the race stadium.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, March 22 - Sunday, March 23
Address
Race Village, 1 Yacht Rd.

Tulip Day in Union Square

An aerial view of a busy city square with a crowd, colorful flowers, and surrounding buildings.
Last year's Tulip Day festival drew thousands of people. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Pick from 80,000 free tulips blanketing Union Square, but arrive early for the best buds.

Website
Tulip Day information
Date and time
Saturday, March 22, 1 p.m.
Address
Union Square

The 30th Red Cross Gala

This black-tie benefit ball raises money for a critical cause with a fancy night of music and drinks in One Sansome’s giant glass conservator.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, March 22, 6 - 11 p.m.
Address
The Conservatory at One Sansome, 1 Sansome St.

Burnal Equinox feat N2N

Burning Man theme camps like Duck Pond, Mystopia, Comfort and Joy, and Opulent Chill bring their best art, lasers, and DJs to this Mission club for a multimedia extravaganza.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, March 22, 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address
Public Works, 161 Erie St.

Intimate Degenerate art warehome party

With a top-notch sound system, epic visuals, and DJs from Thump Therapy and Garage Acccess, this artsy Mission warehouse asks you to indulge in trusted self-destruction.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, March 22, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Address
TBA - Mission District

Bloom Shaboom block party

Explore carnival games, nature activities, live music, street food, and local vendors at this annual Portola neighborhood gathering.

Website
Bloom Shaboom
Date and time
Sunday, March 23, 1 p.m.
Address
2675 San Bruno Ave.

Tron ’82 screening and dance party

Watch the original Tron film on DNA Lounge’s big screen followed by a neon dance party plus Hubba Hubba Revue’s burlesque show.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, March 23, doors @ 7:30 p.m.
Address
DNA Lounge, 375 11th St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

ArtBarsConcertsCultureDanceeventsFestivalsMusicOutgoers