It’s raining money for Marin realtors on private-school rejection day

“People are scrambling when they don’t get into the school they want,” said Keith Offord , a Marin-based realtor. “Enough people believe the schools are so bad [in San Francisco] that they are willing to spend money to come to Marin.”

For real estate agents in Marin, however, it’s a business opportunity. And the day those rejection letters arrive — known locally as “Letter Day,” falling this year on Thursday— is to their profession what Black Friday is to Walmart.

For Type A parents in San Francisco, receipt of a rejection letter from their top choice of private school can trigger a life crisis.

“If the [SF] private schools that come through are in your top three, then it’s like, ‘OK, great,’” said Jeff Marples, who moved his kids from Haight-Ashbury to Tiburon for the public schools. “That puts a stake in the ground.”

This is especially true in the leafy enclaves of Ross, Belvedere-Tiburon, Kentfield, and Greenbrae, where the public schools from kindergarten and up are known to be “bulletproof.” This is the neck of the woods where Gov. Gavin Newsom’s family bought an abode in November, for similar reasons.

“You have a family planning talk,” said Marples, who also sells homes in Marin and San Francisco. “Like: ‘OK, maybe we are going to move to Marin.’”

But when the letters carry less-than-ideal results, parents surf property listings to see what they can afford before gathering for a serious, number-crunching conversation after the kids are put to bed. They must act fast, as residency has to be established in order to apply for Marin public schools.

‘Tell them to wait’

These homes have a standard commission of 5%, typically split 50/50 among the selling and listing agents. That means agents in Marin stand to make more than $100,000 on just one of these springtime sales.

Because demand is higher than supply, desirable homes often get more than the asking price, and sales happen very quickly.

Over the past five years, the median home value in San Francisco and southern Marin has hovered around $1.4 million. Meanwhile, prices in Novato , where the median value is $1.2 million, have increased by nearly $400,000.

In north Marin, buyers are hard-pressed to find a move-in ready home for less than $2 million. In the south, the number is more like $4 million, with regular sales of $6 million or more.

Retirees and empty nesters are the most common types to put their homes on the market in order to downsize or move out of the county, according to real estate agents.

“If I had someone who was thinking about listing right now, I might tell them to wait,” Offord said last week.

But while McLaughlin rejects the gravity of the infamous Letter Day, other real estate agents embrace it.

The number of listings peaks in Marin around Letter Day, although McLaughlin thinks it could just be the nice weather. She notes that families that can afford a $5 million home know how to get their kids into the right private school in SF.

“Sellers always say, ‘Tracy, should we list the week the private school notices come out?’” McLaughlin said. “‘Is that the best week to list?’”

Tracy McLaughlin , a Marin-based real estate agent and author who has sold homes for as much as $28 million, says she is often asked whether to delay listings until after the letters come out.

‘A nonstarter’

The Standard spoke with nine Marin-based real estate agents who said the public school system in San Francisco is increasingly seen as “a nonstarter” for well-to-do parents who want a rigorous and engaging educational experience for their children.

San Francisco Unified School District has spiraled amid a steep enrollment decline of 5,533 students between 2019 and 2021, coinciding with Covid moving everything remote for the 2020-21 school year. (Though the district had a big boost in applications this year thanks to a state law mandating transitional kindergarten).

The academic ratings of SFUSD’s elementary, middle, and high schools vary widely. Getting admitted to the best or most geographically convenient school involves a competitive lottery, one that could send you to a school across the city from your home. Realtors say public school decisions alone, many of which went out Monday, inspire their own property scramble within the city.

This week, many who didn’t get into their top choice are looking at private schools — if not houses — in the East Bay, the Peninsula, or Marin.

SF’s private schools are diverse, offering perks like boys- or girls-only instruction, French, German, Spanish, or Chinese immersion, or alternative classes. Most are either K-8 or 9-12, although some offer preschool or instruction from elementary through high school.

The most exclusive schools, like Stuart and Convent Hall in Pacific Heights or The Bay School in the Presidio, cost close to $60,000 a year for high school without scholarships or financial aid, while Friends School and Children’s Day School cost more than $40,000 a year for elementary students.

The city’s Catholic schools, like Saint Brigid Academy and St. Anne School, are often cheaper, with tuition for elementary school at less than $20,000.